Missing woman may be on the Northern Rivers

Police hold concerns for Jacinta Roberts was last seen when she was dropped off at the Aldi carpark, Muswellbrook.

Police hold concerns for Jacinta Roberts was last seen when she was dropped off at the Aldi carpark, Muswellbrook. NSW Police Facebook

OFFICERS from the Hunter Valley Police District are appealing for public assistance to find a woman who hasn't been seen since the weekend, who family believe may have been heading to Byron Bay.

Police began inquiries after a handbag was handed into Muswellbrook Police Station and on Saturday November 17, its owner was identified as a 28-year-old woman from Muswellbrook.

Concerns were raised when the woman couldn't be located, and police are now making an appeal to the public to find her.

Jacinta Roberts was last seen about 4pm that Wednesday (November 14), when she was dropped off at the Aldi carpark, Muswellbrook.

Police hold serious concerns for her safety and welfare as she suffers several health-related issues.

Jacinta is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 178cm tall with a slim build, brown hair, wearing her hair in a side plait, a blue top, black pants and no shoes.

Family believe she may be travelling to Hawks Nest, Byron Bay and/or Queensland.

Anyone with information about Jacinta's whereabouts is urged to contact Muswellbrook Police on 6542 6999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.