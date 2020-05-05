MISSING: Police ‘exploring all avenues’ to find Amber

POLICE fear a woman missing in Evans Head may be injured in a remote area, unable to raise the alarm.

Richmond Police District Inspector Darren Cloake said officers are working closely with several agencies in their efforts to locate missing Evans Head woman, Amber Christie, 49.

Police are appealing for public help to locate missing woman, Amber Christie, 49, who was last seen leaving her home on Ash Street, Evans Head, about 4.15pm on Sunday, May 3 May.

>>> Planes, Divers help in search for missing Evans Head woman

Insp Cloake said from as soon as her family reported to them that the mother of one was missing, they have been working around the clock to locate her.

"From the time she was reported to us as missing police have been searching throughout the night, in and around the township," he said.

"My big fear is that she is injured and is unable to command attention due to the remoteness of the area.

"If she is injured, she has been out for (two) nights in cool weather and we need to locate this lady as soon as possible.

"Police maintained vigilance in the township overnight in case information came through."

Insp Cloake said after they brought in the Westpac life Saver Helicopter to search on Monday they have requested assistance from PolAir.

"Today we have a fixed wing aircraft with specialist equipment an crew on board to help those on the ground to search Chinaman's beach which is a known place Ms Christie used to visit," he said.

"I am not expecting foul play but I am keeping an open mind.

"We will continue to search both sides of the Evans Rivers from the town and police divers will also be involved as well as several State Emergency Service Units, Richmond Valley Council Rangers and Surf Lifesavers.

"The initial search pattern concentrated from her home address, following the path she took through town to the last confirmed sighting of her outside the hotel in town where footage shows her walking, and to the Razorback lookout area."

Insp Cloake confirmed Ms Christie did not take her phone or purse when she left for a walk.

He said Ms Christie was dressed appropriately for her walk which he said she was known to do regularly.

"This lady has lived in Evans Head for 14 years, she works remotely for a Melbourne business and this walk she took on Sunday was not out of character for her."

Insp Cloake said Leading Senior Constable Amanda Vidler who heads up the Richmond Police District Rescue Unit is also involved.

"I applaud the Evans Head community for their support of her family and for their search efforts so far," he said.

"At this stage we are appealing to the public and if anyone has any information of Ms Christie's whereabouts they should contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000."