Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Elizabeth Forman, 72, was last seen walking on her property in Brooklet about 11.40am on October 1.
Elizabeth Forman, 72, was last seen walking on her property in Brooklet about 11.40am on October 1.
News

MISSING: Police continue search for Brooklet woman

Aisling Brennan
8th Oct 2020 9:18 AM

POLICE are re-appealing for public assistance to locate a woman missing near Tintenbar.

Elizabeth Forman, 72, was last seen walking on her property in Brooklet about 11.40am on October 1.

Police were notified when she failed to return home.

Richmond Police District officers have conducted several searches – with assistance from the Police Dog Unit, Police Rescue, SES volunteers, NSW Surf Lifesaving and Westpac Rescue Helicopter – however, they have not been able to locate her.

Elizabeth Forman, 72, was last seen walking on her property in Brooklet about 11.40am Thursday, October 1.
Elizabeth Forman, 72, was last seen walking on her property in Brooklet about 11.40am Thursday, October 1.

Police and her family have concerns for her wellbeing due to her having a medical condition.

Elizabeth is described as being of caucasian appearance, of thin build, about 173cm tall, with dyed short blue hair. She was last seen wearing a navy top and black leggings.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

elizabeth forman northern rivers missing persons nsw police force
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Plans lodged for $3.7M commercial development

        Premium Content Plans lodged for $3.7M commercial development

        Council News THE development application seeks approval for commercial premises including a showroom and shop-top housing.

        Celeb hotspot offers yet another sight for Thor eyes

        Premium Content Celeb hotspot offers yet another sight for Thor eyes

        Celebrity Byron Bay is now the home of not one Thor, but two.

        Tweed gold rush: ‘Every man and his dog is looking’

        Premium Content Tweed gold rush: ‘Every man and his dog is looking’

        News A new gold rush has been sparked in northern NSW