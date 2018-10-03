Menu
BACK HOME: Kahn Hughes reunited with Peppa the piglet.
Community

Missing piggy went 'wee, wee, wee' all the way home

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
2nd Oct 2018 6:35 PM

A DISTRAUGHT family is relieved after their missing piglet Peppa returned home.

Tia Johnston said a man dropped Peppa off yesterday morning after noticing the sign on the family's trailer.

He told her that he had found Peppa in bushland in the Coral Cove area, which is roughly 10km from their house in Ashfield.

"We're just happy to have her home," Ms Johnston said.

Yesterday, the NewsMail reported the Johnston family's distress that Peppa, which was believed to have been picked up outside their home by a passer-by, was missing.

 

BACK HOME: Peppa the piglet gives Kahn Hughes a kiss.
The family were concerned for Peppa's safety as she had diet requirements due to being so young.

Ms Johnson had reported the piglet's disappearance to police and had reached out to the community to help see Peppa brought home safely.

She said her kids were overjoyed by Peppa's return after an emotional few days since she vanished.

"They were extremely happy."

Bundaberg News Mail

