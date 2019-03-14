Menu
Login
Breaking

MISSING MUM: Woman last seen leaving Harristown

14th Mar 2019 2:51 PM

POLICE concerned about the welfare of a Toowoomba woman who had intended to travel to Dalby but failed to arrive have appealed for help to find her.

Jill Bath, 59, was last seen about 11am yesterday at Coxley St in Harristown, intending to drive to Dalby to visit her daughter.

She was driving a silver 2013 Toyota Corolla, with Queensland registration 058WJY.

She has not been seen since, police said.

Family members and police are concerned for Ms Bath's safety as she has not returned to her home address or contacted family or friends.

She is described as Caucasian, about 152cm tall with a slight build, grey hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing dark blue pattern pants with a sky blue short sleeve top.

Anyone who has seen Ms Bath or her vehicle, or has any information about her whereabouts, is urged to phone Policelink on 131 444.

dalby editors picks missing person toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Rocking and raffling

    Rocking and raffling

    News NEW roster of great guitars to be raffled at Bluesfest raising money for research with Bluesfest Cystic Fibrosis Guitar Raffle.

    Climate strike call goes out

    Climate strike call goes out

    News School Climate strike on again

    Greens legislation to hit absentee STHL investors

    Greens legislation to hit absentee STHL investors

    News Greens announce STHL legislation

    Hippy cafe’s ‘sick’ $8 smoothie

    Hippy cafe’s ‘sick’ $8 smoothie

    Food & Entertainment Byron Bay cafe serves up ‘sick’ colostrum smoothies