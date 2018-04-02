Menu
Login
Critical Alert

MISSING MAN: Wife, police appeal for help to find Mark

MISSING: Mark Goyen, aged 61, was last seen in Byron Bay about 1.30pm on Saturday.
MISSING: Mark Goyen, aged 61, was last seen in Byron Bay about 1.30pm on Saturday. Contributed

A WOMAN has gone to police after her husband never came back from a walk in the Northern Rivers.

Mark Goyen, aged 61, was visiting Byron Bay and was last seen leaving his hotel to go for a walk on Childe Street about 1.30pm on Saturday .

His wife reported his disappearance to local police when he failed to return to the hotel.

A search commenced yesterday.

Police are concerned for his welfare as he suffers from a medical condition and requires medication.

Mr Goyen was last seen wearing a t-shirt, khaki shorts, white joggers and a black backpack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts, or that sights him is urged to contact police via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

All the information provided by members of the public will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

NSW Police reminded people they should not report crime information via their social media pages.

Topics:  byron bay mark goyen missing person northern rivers crime nsw police

Lismore Northern Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Bluesfest Day 4: John Butler went on stage to #stopadani

Bluesfest Day 4: John Butler went on stage to #stopadani

THE artist celebrated his 43rd birthday on stage in Byron Bay.

Con Brio: the sultry but soulful sound of Paradise

ONSTAGE: Con Brio's singer Ziek McCarter performs at the Jambalaya Stage at Bluesfest 2018

Their latest album's name came to the frontman in a dream

Seu Jorge takes fans to Rio, Mars, under the sea and back

Seu Jorge performs at the Mojo Tent at Bluesfest 2018 near Tyagarah in Byron Bay.

Singer performed his soulful David Bowie covers at Bluesfest today.

Stars flock to Byron Bay and Bluesfest for Easter break

Elsa Pataky and Matt Damon enjoying lunch at The Balcony Bar & Oyster Co in Byron Bay.

MATT Damon, Lana Del Rey and more spotted in the Northern Rivers.

Local Partners