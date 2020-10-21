Menu
Police are appealing for assistance in locating 41-year-old Corey Dickenson. NSW Police.
MISSING MAN: Have you seen Corey?

Cathy Adams
21st Oct 2020 11:25 AM
POLICE are appealing for assistance in locating 41-year-old Corey Dickenson who was last seen in and around K Mart Ballina, between 4-5pm on Tuesday October 13.

Mr Dickenson is described as a caucasian male, 180cm tall, unshaven, short dark hair and was last seen wearing blue shorts, grey jumper and black Adidas runners.

Police are asking Ballina and Evans Head community members to look out for Mr Dickenson, and if sighted, please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Police event E147360001 relates.

