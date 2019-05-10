Menu
MISSING: have you seen this boy?

Aisling Brennan
by
10th May 2019 10:01 AM
Jade Kururangi, 13, left his home with a friend to attend Whian Whian Falls on Tuesday and left the location without letting his friend know.
POLICE are calling for anyone with information into the possible whereabouts of a 13-year-old boy after he did not return home from a trip to Whian Whian Falls on Tuesday.

Richmond Police District Senior Constable David Henderson said Jade Kururangi left his home with a friend to attend Whian Whian Falls on Tuesday and left the location without letting his friend know.

"At this stage Jade has not returned home and inquires indicate he could be on the Gold Coast around the Helensvale area," he said.

Jade is described as being of Maori appearance with dark brown skin, thin to medium build, 160 -165cm tall and has short black hair.

Anyone with information should contact Lismore Police on 02 66 260599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Lismore Northern Star

