Police are appealing for assistance in locating 43-year-old Danielle Lander, last seen leaving a property in The Channon on Monday evening at about 6pm.
News

MISSING: Have you seen Danielle?

Alison Paterson
6th Aug 2020 11:00 AM

IF YOU have seen Danielle Lander or know her whereabouts, please contact police.

This is the message from the Richmond Police District as they are appealing for assistance in locating the missing 43-year-old.

Police said Ms Lander was last seen leaving a property at The Channon on Monday evening about 6pm.

Police said while she has an address in Sydney, Ms Lander has been frequenting Lismore and surrounding suburbs for several weeks.

They have commenced an investigation to locate the missing person and are seeking community assistance.

Anyone who sees Ms Lander or has information about her whereabouts is urged to contact Lismore Police Station on 02 6626 0599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via

https://crimestoppers.com.au

Please quote Police event number E77798184.

Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report crime via the NSW Police social media pages.

Ms Lander's disappearance comes as police in the region also seek other mising persons including Jacob Knight and Natalie Roberts.

Lismore Northern Star

