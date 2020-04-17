Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

MISSING: Have you seen Coast’s Charlie Chaplin?

by Emily Halloran
17th Apr 2020 12:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN elderly Gold Coast couple are distraught after their statue of Charlie Chaplin was believed to have been stolen from their front yard.

Clem Gillies, 79, and wife Val, 78, purchased their unit on Musgrave Street, Coolangatta more than 40 years ago and were pleased to find the vintage statue.

"I have no idea where (the statue) came from or where he has been, but he has been on the block of land for well over 50 years," Mr Gillies said.

"He's an actual miniature statue of Charlie Chaplin standing in his signature pose.

 

The missing 3ft Charlie Chaplin statue. Photo: Supplied
The missing 3ft Charlie Chaplin statue. Photo: Supplied

 

"He's well made. About three-foot high. I repainted him and cleaned him up.

"People love him. Some people who live in this block of units give him a pat or a smile as they go in and out.

"I always thought about someone coming and pinching him so I drilled through the base of the statue and wired it in."

Mr Gillies believes the statue was stolen sometime on Wednesday night.

 

Charlie Chaplin as The Tramp.
Charlie Chaplin as The Tramp.

 

"He was there in the evening and gone in the morning," he said.

"I would like to find the person who stole it, or for someone to tell me where he is, where he was left."

Mr and Mrs Gillies said they would be reporting the theft to police today.

Charlie Chaplin was a famed English comic actor, filmmaker, and composer who rose to fame in the era of silent film. He died in 1977 in Switzerland.

Originally published as MISSING: Have you seen Coast's Charlie Chaplin?

charlie chaplin statue

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Baby among 29 new NSW cases; $165m lifeline to airlines

        Baby among 29 new NSW cases; $165m lifeline to airlines

        News NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian today reported 29 new COVID-19 cases in the state including a seven-week-old baby, while Virgin, Qantas handed $165m for domestic...

        Does this town hold the clue to surviving a pandemic?

        premium_icon Does this town hold the clue to surviving a pandemic?

        News Could a look back in time hold answers on how to stop the virus?

        Mayor confident cash-strapped Virgin will return to Ballina

        premium_icon Mayor confident cash-strapped Virgin will return to Ballina

        News Mayor brushes off reports of airline’s imminent collapse as hearsay

        New servo ‘good looking’ and cheaper to boot

        premium_icon New servo ‘good looking’ and cheaper to boot

        News The new $26 million highway service station is finally open