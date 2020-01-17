Menu
Matilda, 3, who was found safe and well after going missing from her home in flood-affected conditions on Noreena Downs Homestead, 70km from Nullagine in West Australia's Pilbara region. Picture: AAP Image/Supplied by Western Australia Police Force
News

Missing girl, 3, found safe with pet dog

17th Jan 2020 2:43 PM

Three-year-old Matilda and her faithful jack russell terrier are home safe after spending almost 24 hours missing in flood-affected conditions in Western Australia's Pilbara region.

An extensive search for the girl culminated on Thursday afternoon when she was spotted by a helicopter 3.5km from her home at Noreena Downs Homestead.

The girl wandered off from the homestead, 70km from Nullagine, on Wednesday afternoon.

Three helicopters, nine police officers, eight SES personnel and seven horses were deployed to search for her, along with staff from the Noreena Downs station.

 

Her pet jack russell terrier had stayed with her. Picture: AAP Image/Supplied by Western Australia Police Force.
Heavy rain from ex-Tropical Cyclone Blake had made search conditions challenging and filled a number of creeks surrounding the property.

Police say Matilda was able to make her way through one of the creeks when the water subsided but the creek quickly rose again, trapping the girl and her dog.

The Pilbara community assisted with the search, including supplying riders for the horses, before Matilda was finally found with her faithful dog still by her side.

