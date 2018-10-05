FOUND: Missing teens and baby located

The two missing 15-year-old girls were last seen at a shopping centre on McLaughlin Street in Rockhampton around lunchtime on Wednesday.

The two missing 15-year-old girls were last seen at a shopping centre on McLaughlin Street in Rockhampton around lunchtime on Wednesday.

UPDATE: TWO teenage girls and a baby have been reported safe after an earlier missing persons report went out.

The 15-year-old girls and a six-month-old child were reported missing from Gracemere in Rockhampton but police say they have all been located safe and well since.

Police would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance.

EARLIER: POLICE are seeking public assistance to help find two teenagers and a six-month-old child, reported missing from Rockhampton in Central Queensland.

The girls, both 15, were last seen at a shopping centre on McLaughlin St, Gracemere, about lunchtime Wednesday and have not been seen by friends or family since.

The two girls are known to the child, police said.

There are concerns for their welfare due to their age.

Police have described the girls as being Caucasian in appearance, of slim builds with olive complexions and are approximately 165cm tall.

One has straight, black shoulder-length hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a purple-sleeved shirt with a floral pattern and ripped jeans. The other has long blonde hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a khaki/brown army long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the location of the girls or the child is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444