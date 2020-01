MISSING: Have you seen Zach McCormack?

POLICE are seeking community assistance to locate Zach McCormack.

He is believed to be staying with people he may know in the Cabarita or Casuarina area.

Police and Zach's family have concerns for his welfare.

If anyone has any information to help locate Zach please contact Tweed Heads Police station on 07 5506 9499.

Police report number is E73777175.