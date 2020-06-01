Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
 Police hold concerns for his welfare as he suffers a medical condition. Photo: Contributed 
 Police hold concerns for his welfare as he suffers a medical condition. Photo: Contributed 
News

MISSING BOY: Have you seen this teenager in your town?

Laura Blackmore
31st May 2020 4:30 PM

POLICE are calling on the public to assist them in locating a 15-year-old boy who has been reported as missing from Kingaroy since yesterday afternoon.

The boy was last seen leaving a residence on Premier Drive around 2.30pm on May 30, however has not been heard from since.

Police hold concerns for his welfare as he suffers a medical condition.

The teenage is described as Aboriginal, around 165cm tall with a slim build, short black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black and red cap, red T-shirt with grey print, blue pants and black sport shoes.

Police said anyone who may have seen the boy or knows of his whereabouts is urged to come forward.

 

Report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

 

This is the young boy who has been missing since Saturday afternoon. Photo: Contributed
This is the young boy who has been missing since Saturday afternoon. Photo: Contributed

 

kingaroy police kingaroy police station missing boy kingaroy
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Up your wine game with new course coming to Byron

        premium_icon Up your wine game with new course coming to Byron

        News BECOME a wine connessuier or boost your hospitality career with new wine tasting training.

        365 days of searching for Theo

        premium_icon 365 days of searching for Theo

        News POLICE thank locals who helped search for missing backpacker.

        Remembering Theo: The story of the missing backpacker

        premium_icon Remembering Theo: The story of the missing backpacker

        News IT’S been one year since the 18-year-old was last seen in Byron Bay while...

        New uni class explores metaphorically possible futures

        premium_icon New uni class explores metaphorically possible futures

        News WINTER law students will get a unique opportunity to learn about how myths affect...