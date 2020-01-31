Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Opinion

Misinformation about coronavirus spreading like wildfire

shelley.strachan@gympietimes.com
31st Jan 2020 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS the first case of novel coronavirus was confirmed in Queensland yesterday and Bunnings stores started to sell out of surgical masks, one TV station had the programming genius on Wednesday night to screen Contagion, the story of another deadly novel virus that threatened to wipe out humanity.

Qld Health has called for calm and vigilance following confirmation a Chinese national has tested positive to the virus on the Gold Coast.

Confirmed cases of coronavirus around the world.
Confirmed cases of coronavirus around the world.

Sadly, once again social media sharing is playing a big part in spreading misinformation and panic.

Some people have suggested the coronavirus was planned to control the population, others have said that it is a bioweapons attack, one idea was that it was due to the Chinese bat soup and others have blamed scientists for deliberately developing it.

Hospital directors and provincial public health officials gather to participate in a medical preparedness meeting to face the threat of new coronavirus outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. The death toll rose to 170 in the new virus outbreak in China on Thursday as foreign evacuees from the worst-hit region begin returning home under close observation and world health officials
Hospital directors and provincial public health officials gather to participate in a medical preparedness meeting to face the threat of new coronavirus outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. The death toll rose to 170 in the new virus outbreak in China on Thursday as foreign evacuees from the worst-hit region begin returning home under close observation and world health officials

There are also some claims that the actual number of people infected in China is more like 90,000 and the Chinese Government is covering up the truth.

VIRAL OUTBREAK: The spread of coronavirus.
VIRAL OUTBREAK: The spread of coronavirus.

It is Qld's first case and will no doubt not be its last, but our health authorities have reponded effectively to past emergencies such as swine flu, bird flu, SARS, MERS and Ebola, and I have no doubt whatsoever they will deal just as effectively with this.

A note is seen on the window of the House of Delight restaurant in Glen Waverley, Melbourne, Thursday, January 30, 2020. Four family members of a man confirmed to be the second Victorian case of coronavirus visited The House Of Delight restaurant in Glen Waverley. (AAP Image/James Ross) NO ARCHIVING
A note is seen on the window of the House of Delight restaurant in Glen Waverley, Melbourne, Thursday, January 30, 2020. Four family members of a man confirmed to be the second Victorian case of coronavirus visited The House Of Delight restaurant in Glen Waverley. (AAP Image/James Ross) NO ARCHIVING

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus fake news social media
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hazmat called to pesticide spill at creek

        premium_icon Hazmat called to pesticide spill at creek

        Breaking NSW Fire & Rescue, the Environment Protection Authority and police have been called to the scene.

        Have your say on council’s plan for parks and sports fields

        premium_icon Have your say on council’s plan for parks and sports fields

        Council News The plan will shape an approach to open spaces for the next 10 years

        ‘It is a massive loss to Lismore’

        premium_icon ‘It is a massive loss to Lismore’

        News Co-owner of Dusty Attic reveals the truth behind decision to close

        Casino jerky company’s $2m plan to double in size

        premium_icon Casino jerky company’s $2m plan to double in size

        News Company plans to introduce vegan products as part of major expansion