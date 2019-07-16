Miranda Kerr spills on Orlando and Katy

A heavily-pregnant Miranda Kerr says she feels "very blessed" for the relationship she has with her ex-husband Orlando Bloom and his fiance Katy Perry.

The former Victoria's Secret model and husband number two Evan Spiegel announced in March they were expecting their second child, after the pair gave birth to their first born son, Hart, 10 months ago.

Kerr already has an eight-year-old son Flynn from her previous marriage with Hollywood A-lister Orlando Bloom.

Matching white sneakers — how cute … Picture: JB Lacroix/Getty Images

Today she told The Morning Show Flynn is excited about the new arrival.

"He absolutely adores his little brother. They just light up, they light up when they see each other. It's so sweet to see that interaction and Flynn is a very hands-on, helpful big brother. He's very excited about the new arrival.

"He just said to me, I spoke to him about this morning, and he said 'it means more love'."

Kerr also said she was "really grateful" for the relationship she has with Bloom and Perry.

"We really do get along so well," she said.

"We all have Flynn's best interests at heart, in the interests of our family as a whole. And we just worked together to work it out … I'm very happy. It may not have worked out that way, but I'm really happy and feel very blessed that it has."

She said the one thing they all juggle is their schedules to make sure they all spend enough time with Flynn.

Pressed on the name of the new baby, Kerr kept mum.

"You'll find out … it will be soon, " she teased.

The Aussie beauty stepped out with Spiegel at a France National Day Reception event on Sunday.

The 35-year-old showed off her baby bump in a navy and white mini dress as she cuddled up to the Snapshot boss at the Residence de France in Beverly Hills.

The pair even wore identical white sneakers.

Kerr and husband Spiegel - who is estimated to be worth $US2.4 billion - were married in a fairytale wedding in May 2017 in the backyard of their Los Angeles home.

They met at a Louis Vuitton dinner party in New York City in 2015, where they exchanged numbers and later hatched up a romantic relationship.

Miranda Kerr with first born son Flynn Bloom. Picture: Instagram

Kerr revealed the night they met, Harper's Bazaar editor-in-chief Glenda Bailey said: "I bet you two are going to get married."

They became engaged after 12 months of dating.

Kerr, who was born in Sydney and became the first Australian to appear in the Victoria's Secret runway show in 2007, has previously revealed that she and Spiegel did not believe in sex before marriage.

In an interview with the The Times ahead of their wedding, Kerr suggested the couple were sticking to tradition after being asked about having a baby.

"Not yet. Not until after we get married. My partner is very traditional."

Miranda Kerr walks the runaway during the 2008 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Miami Beach, Florida. Picture: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

When asked if that meant the pair were waiting to have sex, Kerr replied: "We can't … I mean we're just … waiting."

Kerr is the founder of her own organic skincare line, KORA Organics, which launched in 2009.

The brand is extremely popular, and is stocked in more than 2500 stores across 25 countries.

Kerr was previously married to Pirates of the Caribbean star Bloom, the pair divorcing in 2013 after three years. Bloom is now engaged to Perry.