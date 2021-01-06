Minor flooding warning for Richmond Wilsons catchment

The mouth of the Richmond River and North Creek in Ballina, New South Wales, Saturday, April 1, 2017.

The SES has warned of possible flooding for the Richmond Wilsons, Orara and Bellinger rivers later Wednesday, January 6.

Rainfall associated with a slow-moving low pressure trough through northeast NSW has the

potential to cause minor to moderate riverine flooding across the Orara and Bellinger River

catchments from late Wednesday, and minor flooding in the Richmond Wilsons catchment from Thursday.

Catchments likely to be affected by flooding are currently saturated following rainfall over the

last few weeks, the SES explained.

The weather system is expected to cause riverine flooding for the catchments.

Based on this prediction catchments likely to be affected include, the SES is expecting

minor flooding in the Wilsons River and Richmond River.

Minor to moderate flooding is expected for the Orara, the Bellinger and Kalang Rivers.

The SES reminded residents that, at minor flood levels, low-lying areas next to water courses are inundated.

Minor roads may be closed and low-level bridges submerged.

In urban areas, inundation may affect some backyards and buildings below the floor level, as well as bicycle and pedestrian paths.

In rural areas, removal of stock and equipment may be required.

In moderate flood levels, in addition to the above, the area of inundation is more substantial. Main traffic routes may be affected.

Some buildings may be affected above the floor level. Evacuation of flood affected areas may be required. In rural areas removal of stock is required.

The SES explained that people living or working along rivers and streams must monitor

the latest weather forecasts and warnings and be ready to move to higher ground should flooding develop.

Flood Warnings will be issued if Minor Flood Level is expected to be exceeded at key sites along the main rivers for which the Bureau of Meteorology provides a flood warning service.

Severe Weather Warnings will be issued or updated if very heavy rain is forecast or observed.

For more information on the Flood Watch Service.

FloodSafe advice is available at www.ses.nsw.gov.au.

For life threatening emergencies, call 000 immediately.