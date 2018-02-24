WARNING: BoM issues minor flood alert

A MINOR flood warning has been issued for Marshalls Creek at Billinudgel.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued the Initial Minor Flood Warning 8:56 am this morning.

They said minor flooding was expected at Billinudgel today.

Heavy rainfall has been recorded across the catchments of Marshalls and Lacks Creek in the past 24 hours with up to 88 mm recorded at Main Arm in the 24 hours to 8am this morning.

The Marshalls Creek at Billinudgel is expected to reach the minor flood level (2.50 m) around midday Saturday, with further rises possible.

Do not attempt to cross flooded roadways.