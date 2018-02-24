Menu
Login
News

WARNING: BoM issues minor flood alert

File photo of flood waters at Billinudgel.
File photo of flood waters at Billinudgel. Sue Gardiner

A MINOR flood warning has been issued for Marshalls Creek at Billinudgel.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued the Initial Minor Flood Warning 8:56 am this morning.

They said minor flooding was expected at Billinudgel today.

Heavy rainfall has been recorded across the catchments of Marshalls and Lacks Creek in the past 24 hours with up to 88 mm recorded at Main Arm in the 24 hours to 8am this morning.

The Marshalls Creek at Billinudgel is expected to reach the minor flood level (2.50 m) around midday Saturday, with further rises possible.

Do not attempt to cross flooded roadways.

Topics:  billinudgel bom flood warning flood waters northern rivers weather

Lismore Northern Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
REAL ESTATE CRASH: High flyer's fall from grace

REAL ESTATE CRASH: High flyer's fall from grace

REAL estate agent’s lavish lifestyle revealed as probe of finances continues.

Versatility the key to capsicum

CAPSICUM: Is the plural of capsicum capsici?

Capsicum are out and about at the markets

Vanpackers reclaim million dollar view from council

MILLION DOLLAR VIEW: One enterprising camper had parked a caravan at Scarrabelotti's Lookout on Thursday.

Vanpackers are back at Scarrabelotti's Lookout.

WAVE RAVE: Gita turns it on for young and old

YOUNG AND OLD: Gita's cyclone swell made for ideal conditions over the weekend with swells up to three metres hitting Byron. Take off was critical whether on a board or on a ski.

The Pass was the place to be.

Local Partners