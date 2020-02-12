Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Minister for Veterans’ Affairs Darren Chester collapsed in parliament this morning. Picture: AAP
Minister for Veterans’ Affairs Darren Chester collapsed in parliament this morning. Picture: AAP
News

Minister collapses in parliament

by Shannon Molloy
12th Feb 2020 1:37 PM

Government minister Darren Chester has been taken to hospital after collapsing in Parliament House in Canberra this morning.

Mr Chester, the Minister for Veterans' Affairs and National Party MP for East Gippsland in Victoria, was in the chamber when he began to feel unwell, his office told news.com.au.

The 52-year-old could be seen bowing his hand and wringing his hands, before he stood to leave.

He collapsed and was assisted by fellow politicians who are also trained doctors and Parliament House staff.

 

Minister for Veterans’ Affairs Darren Chester says he feels fine but will undergo tests in hospital. Picture: AAP
Minister for Veterans’ Affairs Darren Chester says he feels fine but will undergo tests in hospital. Picture: AAP

 

Mr Chester quickly took to Twitter to address the situation, joking that "rumours of my demise have been exaggerated".

"Thanks everyone for their kind messages of concern and the bipartisan medical team of MPs, Parliament staff and colleagues who've rallied to check on my welfare," he wrote.

"I feel fine and just going to have a few tests done."

The incident occurred while Prime Minister Scott Morrison was delivering a speech.

Liberal MP Katie Allen and Labor's Michael Freelander were the politicians who rushed to his assistance.

More Stories

Show More
darren chester member of parliament minister for veterans affairs politics seniors-news

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Severe storms bringing heavy rain set to saturate region

        Severe storms bringing heavy rain set to saturate region

        Weather BOM has warned severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours.

        Flamenco guitar maestro on tour

        premium_icon Flamenco guitar maestro on tour

        Entertainment Spanish-Australian musician brings his tour to Byron Bay in February

        Meet helicopter crewman who rescues people for a living

        premium_icon Meet helicopter crewman who rescues people for a living

        News Jimmy Keough marks 15 years with the Westpac service.

        It's pouring rain, why do we still have water restrictions?

        premium_icon It's pouring rain, why do we still have water restrictions?

        News Our dams are almost full, so will water restrictions be eased soon?