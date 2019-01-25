‘Rancid’ conditions drugs are made in

Four men have been charged following an investigation into the importation of more than 150kg of heroin into Sydney from Malaysia. Picture: ABF

DRUGS allegedly being cooked in "rancid" conditions have left police warning of the dangers of taking MDMA amid the dance festival death crisis.

The large-scale drug lab was discovered inside a home in Sydney's south west on Thursday night, where ice and MDMA was allegedly being cooked as police arrived.

Detectives raided the property at Chipping Norton and arrested four men, aged between 35 and 52.

Police said they found various chemicals and precursors used in making MDMA.

Assistant Commissioner Stuart Smith said there was enough acetone in the air to "blow the entire block up" if something had gone wrong.

"If people were to see the rancid conditions that these drugs were being prepared under, they're probably less likely to take the damn stuff," Commissioner Smith told 2GB on Friday.

"It's significant at this time when we're in the middle of this challenge with dance festivals and drug use that we make such significant arrests."

Five people have died from suspected drug overdoses at music festivals in NSW since September.

Their deaths will be at the centre of a coronial inquest later this year.

His warning comes as the Rainbow Serpent dance festival gets under way in western Victoria. Police have warned they will clamp down on drugs and illegal behaviour this year after drugs and sex assaults marred the event in previous years.

Last night's arrests come as four men have been charged following an investigation into the importation of more than 150kg of heroin into Sydney by air cargo from Malaysia.

The heroin has an estimated potential street value of more than $77 million.

Police said that on Sunday, January 6, a shipment claiming to be gym equipment and supplements arrived in Sydney from Malaysia.

When Australian Border Force X-rayed the cargo, which contained "various handicraft items and timber souvenirs", they said they discovered anomalies in the packed crates.

After pulling apart the crates they said they found 400 blocks of heroin weighing 154kg in three of four crates.

Following further inquiries, investigators conducted a controlled delivery to a home at Arncliffe on Wednesday this week.

The consignment was allegedly accessed by a 31-year-old man on Thursday before being split and on-supplied to a 23-year-old man and a 29-year-old man.

A short time later, detectives arrested the 31-year-old man at Chippendale, the 23-year-old man at Strathfield, and the 29-year-old man at Condell Park.

A fourth man, aged 26, was arrested at Newcastle.

Following the arrests, police executed six search warrants at homes at Arncliffe, Burwood Chippendale, Croydon Park, and Lidcombe.

During the searches, police seized a further 7.5kg of heroin, 35kg of ice, more than $200,000 cash, a money counter, safes, heat sealers, scales, drug paraphernalia, knuckle dusters, computers, electronic items, mobile phones, and financial documents.

The ice has an estimated street value of more than $26 million.

The 23-year-old Lidcombe man was charged with two counts of commercial drug supply, knowingly deal with proceeds of crime, knowingly direct activities of a criminal group, and participate in a criminal group contribute criminal activity.

The 26-year-old Lidcombe man was charged with three counts of large commercial drug supply, knowingly direct activities of a criminal group, and participate in a criminal group and contribute criminal activity

The 29-year-old Croydon Park man was charged with large commercial drug supply.

The 31-year-old Chippendale man was charged with possessing a commercial quantity of unlawful import and participate in a criminal group and contribute criminal activity.

All four men were refused bail to appear at local courts today.

Investigations are continuing both here and abroad.