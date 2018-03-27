Menu
The sky was blocked out by a swarm of cockatoos ahead of a storm in Andrews Farm in South Australia.

A spectacular sunrise has been caught on film shining over Haleakala National Park in Hawaii.

Kindergarten student Milan joined youngsters across the nation as they dressed up as senior citizens to celebrate their 100th day of school in the US.

Hail at Patchs Beach.

The image was captured at Cotton Tree Maroochydore on the Sunshine Coast, QLD on Easter Sunday which is why I originally called it 'The Blood of Christ' as according to the Bible Sunday was the resurrection day (Im not religious but it sounded cool). Anyway, to date its the most amazing sunrise I have witnessed and captured on a special day as the cloud formations were perfect when the sky exploded. Shot on: Canon EOS 760D Kit

Tactical police station themselves outside a command vehicle in Spring Valley Drive near the corner of Heather Avenue at Goonellabah.

DEEP DISCUSSION: Thierry Neuville talks about the performance of his car with a Hyundai team member.

ACTION: Spectacularly fast new-era Ford, Hyundai, Toyota and Citroën cars will be on track at the FIA World Rally Championship 2017.

WATEGOS SHARK SPOTTING: Great White Shark

Humpback whales off the coast of Brunswick Heads during their annual migration north.

Aussie comic on set of Pitch Perfect 3

Mistaken for dogs chew toy.

Perth Bridge strike

Video THumb

Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther.

'Unbelievable' video: 'Millions' of birds flee from storm

By Seniors News
27th Mar 2018 10:36 AM
Updated: 10:46 AM

EVER noticed the scene when masses of birds take flight just before the calamitous moment strikes in a disaster movie?

Well, then put yourself in the shoes of South Australian man Thomas Peter McLavin!

The Andrews Farm resident was filming an oncoming storm from his backyard last weekend when the Hollywood bringers of doom and destruction filled the sky.

In footage of the event, a flock of cockatoos swings overhead, sparking an aerial avalanche of shrieking, flapping and feathers.

"Millions and millions," Mr McLavin says as the endless wave of birds continues to soar above his house.

"Unbelievable."

However, there are no reports that a global catastrophe hit Andrews Farm.

Topics:  cockatoos editors picks thomas peter mclavin