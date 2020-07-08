Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Million-dollar marijuana haul seized in police raid

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
8th Jul 2020 10:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

HUNDREDS of cannabis plants, worth to almost $1 million in street value, have been seized by police during a raid on a property south of Brisbane.

Logan police executed a search warrant on a property on Ferguson street in Yatala at around 9.30am last Wednesday, July 1.

There they allegedly found 369 cannabis plants growing in a shed and in the bush.

Cannabis plants police allegedly found growing at a Yatala property on July 1. Picture: Queensland Police Media
Cannabis plants police allegedly found growing at a Yatala property on July 1. Picture: Queensland Police Media

The drugs have an estimated street value of close to $920,000, police say.

Hundreds of marijuana plants found on a Queensland property. Picture: supplied
Hundreds of marijuana plants found on a Queensland property. Picture: supplied

Police have charged a 59-year-old Yatala man with one count each of producing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing things used in connection of a drug offence.

He is expected to appear in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court on September 16.

Cannabis plants police allegedly found growing at a Yatala property on July 1. Picture: Queensland Police Media
Cannabis plants police allegedly found growing at a Yatala property on July 1. Picture: Queensland Police Media


Originally published as Million-dollar marijuana haul seized in police raid

crime editors picks marijuana police investigation raids

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drivers caught speeding, fishtailing near children on beach

        premium_icon Drivers caught speeding, fishtailing near children on beach

        News POLICE and council rangers have cracked down on bad behaviour on a stretch of the Far North Coast.

        Accused puppy shooter to face court after COVID delay

        premium_icon Accused puppy shooter to face court after COVID delay

        News Police allege the 60-year-old fired three arrows at the puppy

        Former Lismore mayor tied up in ‘very significant dispute’

        premium_icon Former Lismore mayor tied up in ‘very significant dispute’

        News THE dispute arose during the repossession of a Northern Rivers property.

        Fireys called to same house twice in one day

        premium_icon Fireys called to same house twice in one day

        News Firefighters were called to two separate fires in the same home