Milk recalled over contamination fears

EIGHT varieties of milk sold in Victoria and southern NSW have been recalled amid fears they may contain cleaning solution.

Dairy company Lactalis Australia recalled the one-litre Coles, Pauls, REV and PhysiCAL branded milk on Thursday, saying they may contain "an amount of food grade dairy cleaning solution".

Available for sale in Coles, Woolworths, IGA and other retailers, the bad batch has best before dates from June 25 to June 28 and the milk may have yellow colouring and/or a chemical taste, the company said.

In its own statement, Coles said they have sold the milk in across Victoria and southern parts of NSW including Albury, Deniliquin, Lavington and Tocumwal.

Anyone concerned about their health should seek medical advice.

RECALLED MILKS:

• Coles Full Cream Milk 1L Bottle (use by date: 25 and 26 June 2019)

• Coles Low Fat Milk 1L Bottle (use by date: 25 and 26 June 2019)

• Coles Skim Milk 1L Bottle (use by date: 25 June 2019)

• Pauls Full Cream Milk 1L Bottle (use by date: 26 and 27 June 2019)

• Pauls Smarter White Milk 1L Bottle (use by date: 25, 26 and 27 June 2019)

• REV 1L Bottle (use by date: 28 June 2019)

• PhysiCAL Low Fat 1L Bottle (use by date: 26 June 2019)

• PhysiCAL Skim 1L Bottle (use by date: 27 June 2019)

Source: Lactalis Australia