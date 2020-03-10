Menu
Miley Cyrus cancels charity gig due to virus

10th Mar 2020 2:20 PM

International pop star Miley Cyrus has cancelled her Melbourne bushfire relief concert over coronavirus concern.

The singer announced via Twitter on Tuesday she was disappointed not to be in Australia but told fans she had to do what was right to protect the health and safety of her band and crew.

The concert was scheduled at Albert Park's Lakeside Stadium on Friday, as part of the Formula One Grand Prix weekend.

"I will still be making a donation to help the victims of the Australian bush fire," she said.

"I'm sorry to miss everyone in Australia, but I will be back soon."

The artist said her decision was based on the recommendations of local, state, federal and international government authorities to reduce potential health risks.

