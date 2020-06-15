Miley Cyrus and her mullet take a wrecking ball to style

She has spent so long dating and being married to Aussies that Miley Cyrus is now starting to look like one.

It's the mullet. A dead give away in the "try-hard" Aussie stakes.

The 27-year-old singer has taken a wrecking ball to the hopes of hairstylists everywhere that the mullet was dead and has revived it with a new twist.

She was spotted popping down to her local pharmacy in California sporting her new "do", looking like the love child of Tiger King's Joe Exotic and former AFL bad boy Warwick Capper.

Miley Cyrus and her new mullet in California. Picture: IXOLA / BACKGRID

"She is channelling her inner bogan," said Laura Johnson, landlord of the Chelmsford Hotel in Kurri Kurri and founder of the annual Mulletfest. "And why wouldn't she?"

"Next year we want her to come and be the celebrity judge of our mullet competition."

It could have been worse. Cyrus started lockdown with a pair of clippers and gave Australian singer boyfriend Cody Simpson a buzz cut.

In fact Cyrus, who split with Aussie husband Liam Hemsworth last year to take up with Simpson via a brief flirtation with reality TV star Kaitlynn Carter, has a legitimate family claim to Australia's shaggy bogan haircut.

Her dad, country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, was the first mullet-sporting singer to hit triple platinum status in the Australian charts with his hit Achy Breaky Heart.

Perhaps that was what inspired her mother Tish to take the shears to her famous daughter's blonde locks during lockdown.

Miley’s dad, singer Billy Ray Cyrus, and his glorious mullet in 1994. Picture: AP

She chopped her daughter's hair under the remote guidance of celebrity hairstylist Sally Hershberger who later wrote on Instagram: "I trained Tish well".

Needless to say the eagle-eyed celebrity watcher will have spotted that Cyrus had originally given herself a full mullet earlier in the year. Mum Tish's efforts have actually amended that to incorporate a rather fetching pixie cut.

This daring move to cross the mullet with the pixie has apparently never been tried before and is now being touted as the "pullet".

Hairdressers, you have been warned.

