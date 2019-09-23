Menu
Migrants dressed as volleyball team nabbed

23rd Sep 2019 8:35 AM

Ten migrants who dressed as a volleyball team in an attempt to fly from Athens to Switzerland have been arrested by Greek police.

Officials at the airport alerted authorities when the passports they provided did not correspond with the identities of the passengers.

Police later discovered that none of the 10 belonged to a sports club and that the passports had all been reported lost, stolen or expired.

The 10 volleyball-clad men actually came from Syria. Greek police released a picture of the group in their outfits, holding two volleyballs, on Sunday. The arrest itself took place on Saturday.

Migrants carrying fake documents are stopped almost daily at Greek airports, often shortly before departing flights. In some cases, migrants have received help from airport employees who were working with human traffickers.

disguise migrants volleyball team

