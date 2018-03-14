Menu
Login
News

Might as well jump Full Tilt

FLYING: Richie and Shea Convey take the plunge for Full Tilt.
FLYING: Richie and Shea Convey take the plunge for Full Tilt. Keith Grealy
Christian Morrow
by

BYRON Bay Full Tilt skydive team will compete in the Skydiving Nationals this week in Victoria.

The team, consisting of brothers Richie and Shea Convey together with cameraman Keith Grealy, will compete against some of Australia's best skydivers to win a spot in the Australian team ahead of the World Championships on the Gold Coast later this year.

Competitors pit their skills against each other in different disciplines.

In some events, racing against the clock to score points.

In others, they'll be scored for difficult manoeuvres in artistic routines or for their landing accuracy.

The team's home drop zone is the Tyagarah airfields, where they can undertake 8-10 jumps a day when they are in training.

The pair pack their own parachutes with their emergency chutes prepared by a designated safety chute packer every month.

"The competition consists of some free routines as well as some compulsory synchronised moves that have to choreographed,” Richie Convey said.

"The inherent danger of skydiving is always there, but we perform so many cross checks of equipment, the risk is managed.”

Topics:  byron bay full tilt parachute national championships

Byron Shire News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Warning: Swallow tea before reading

Warning: Swallow tea before reading

FROM the earliest cowboy films, right up to the latest Star Wars, the solution, justice and the final word has always come down the barrel of a gun.

$20,000 to create beautiful bike racks for Byron

Trent McPherson from Stone & Wood Brewery (judge), Dan Smith from Clean Coast Collective (judge), Paul Harrington from Stone & Wood Brewery (judge), Denise Napier (judge from Byron Shire Public Art Panel), Julie Lipsett (judge from Byron Shire Public Art Panel), Joanne McMurty (Byron Shire Council), Sarah Blomkamp (Stone & Wood Brewery). From front, left - Dave Thompson (winner), Jess Leitmanis (from Stone & Wood Brewery (judge) and Luke Jones (winner).

Two men have won a competition to bring their Happy Hoops to life

Thunder, lightning, goat poo: The life of a lightkeeper

Visiting Cape Byron Lighthouse brought back fond memories for former relief lighthouse keepers Bob Smallcombe, Trevor King and Bob Nick Towers (L-R).

28 shipwrecks led to the construction of the lighthouse in 1901

Stone and Wood lose battle over beer name

COURTING COSTS: The Federal Court have found against Stone & Wood and ordered them to pay costs after they lost their case to stop a Melbourne firm's Belgium brew from using the Pacific Ale name.

Regional brewery makes a stand against imported beer

Local Partners