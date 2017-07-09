Lifestyle

VIDEO: Migaloo makes rare appearance on the coast

KRISTEN TSIAMIS, The Sunday Telegraph | 9th Jul 2017 10:45 AM
Migaloo was spotted off Port Macquarie. Picture: Ella Heensy/Port Jet Cruise Adventures
Migaloo was spotted off Port Macquarie. Picture: Ella Heensy/Port Jet Cruise Adventures

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

AUSTRALIA'S favourite white humpback whale made a spectacular appearance on Saturday in the waters off Port Macquarie.

Jodi Heeney, owner of Port Jet Cruise Adventures, said it was the first time Migaloo had been seen on the coast this year.

According to Ms Heeney, Migaloo stuck around for several hours and swam underneath the boat, which Ms Heeney described as "just incredible".

"I saw Migaloo a few years ago, but this was a way better sighting, and he stuck around for quite a while … he wasn't in a rush and he was definitely more interested in us today. It was a special, once in a lifetime experience," she said.

The significance of Migaloo's visit wasn't lost on the passengers, with everyone excited to get a look at the famed humpback.

His appearance was special as there was no warning, according to Ms Heeney.

"Usually there's some kind of warning," Ms Heeney said.

"He was paddling quite slowly and taking his time which was really special as well.

"We've had some spectacular weather and the ocean was crystal clear, it was just one of those special experiences."

This comes as whales continue to head north in search of warmer waters.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks humpback whale migaloo white humpback

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
WATCH: Elder tells of Northern Rivers massacres

WATCH: Elder tells of Northern Rivers massacres

The brutal, untold history of massacres of Aboriginal people in the Northern Rivers brought audience members to tears at a Lismore NAIDOC event on Saturday

Cyclist and driver may have seen fatality: Police

Byron Shire resident Colin Hadwell was fatally injured in a cycling crash on Monday.

A photo has been released in attempt to jog people's memory

George Ezra pulls out of Splendour in the Grass

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Due to unforeseen scheduling issues George Ezra is unable to make it

In Hearts Wake take on all girl moshpit

In Hearts Wake peform at The Northern in Byron Bay.

New video breaks age old stereotypes

Local Partners

Helicopters and drones in holiday skies

HELICOPTER and drone surveillance is back over northern New South Wales beaches

Bruns workers fishing for fresh hope

HOPEFUL: Nicole Tuhou from NORTEC, Cherie Heale from Bruns Chamber of Commerce and Lee Sherman from Nortec with some of the ex-employees of the Brunswick Fishing Company hoping to find new jobs.

Former employees of the Brunswick Fish Co hope to go back to work

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Four days, hundreds of cyclists in Coast's first velothon

The Sunshine Coast will be on show for the first Sunshine Coast Velothon.

Cyclists prepare to trek region in inaugural velothon event

Dandyman has a snazztastic new show

STAR: Byron Shire's Dandyman (Daniel Oldaker).

Daniel Oldaker is back to local stages with a brand new show

House Rules crowns a winner

IT came down to two pairs of besties but only one could score the $200,000 House Rules grand prize. Warning: spoilers.

Doomsday bunkers: Inside the world of the paranoid rich

Zero street appeal, but zombie-proof: The security entrance to the luxe Doomsday bunker.

In terms of street appeal, there’s not much to recommend

Ninja Warrior: 'Sorry Mum, I'm a stripper'

Townsville man Matt Wilson is a competitor on Australian Ninja Warrior.

Matt Wilson, 24, is getting ready for his 15 minutes of fame

True Blood star Nelsan Ellis has died aged 39

Nelsan Ellis’ agent said the actor died of “complications from heart failure.” Picture: SuppliedSource:News Limited

The actor was just 39.

'She was one of the naughtiest parents'

Prince William and Prince Harry have opened up about their mum, Princess Diana, in a new documentary. Picture: ITVSource:Supplied

The documentary is due to air later this month

Delta Good-rrrmm banned from driving

Pop diva Delta Goodrem, seen climbing from a left-hand drive vehicle in a clip for her song River, withdrew her appeal.

"I feel the speed camera is inaccurate and would like to appeal.”

What's on the small screen this week

Lisa Parkes tackles the tyre swing on the Australian Ninja Warrior obstacle course.

HOUSE Rules will crown a winner while ninjas invade our screens.

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

Impressive modern home in sought after location

41 Kingsley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 4 2 Contact Agent

Premium two story property in Byron's Golden Grid, close to town and beach. Brilliantly located in a quiet lane way offering a meticulously presented, modern...

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 $790,000 ...

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

FANTASTIC POTENTIAL IN A GREAT LOCATION

14 Raftons Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 $875,000

Beautiful natural light floods the open plan dining, living and kitchen area which flows seamlessly onto the back deck which overlooks a generous back yard. This...

Fantastic Position at Entry Level

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 Pending Auction

Perfectly located just a short walk to the vibrant main street of Mullumbimby this strata titled home provides a great opportunity for investor or owner occupier...

Fantastic Forest Glades

51/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 Contact Agent

This modern architecturally designed townhouse is situated in the very popular 'Forest Glades' complex. With 2 stories and being well positioned close by the...

Elevated home in perfect location

21 Mackay Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 Price Guide...

Located in an elevated position popular because of it's proximity to Byron township and Tallows Beach, this stylish home has 2 inside living spaces, 3 outdoor...

A Sanctuary in Lilli Pilli

8/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 $785,000 to...

Peace, privacy and a gorgeous outlook is assured in this immaculate 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhouse with extra toilet and a northern aspect overlooking a...

&quot;The Junction of Two Creeks&quot; OPEN SATURDAY 8 JULY 10.00 - 11.00AM

157a Byrnes Lane, Tuckombil 2477

House 3 2 3 $995,000

This Rare & Endangered Property - is now almost extinct! Being offered for the first time EVER is this "Romantic Aussie Bush Home" or precious "Natural Hideaway"...

&quot;The Junction of Two Creeks&quot; OPEN SATURDAY 8 JULY 10.00 - 11.00AM

157a Byrnes Lane, Tuckombil 2477

Rural 3 2 3 $995,000

This Rare & Endangered Property - is now almost extinct! Being offered for the first time EVER is this "Romantic Aussie Bush Home" or precious "Natural Hideaway"...

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

'It's a flaming shame': No likes for Ipswich's 'cheesegrater'

FIRST LOOK: DA plans have been lodged for the first stage of the CBD redevelopment giving Ipswich residents the first look at the new Ipswich City Council administration building and how it will likely look when built.

Is this what the city's skyline will look like in 2019?

Influx of cashed-up new residents driving property market

The home on 13 Allambi Tce is one of the prime offerings at Noosa Heads for sale.

Surge in interstate and international buyers feeds strong growth

Gold coloured twin towers planned for glitter coast

The River Terrace twin tower development. Pictures supplied by Gold Coast City Council.

Project will provide 4000

Exclusive CQ 'party island' for sale at bargain price

Wedge Island from the air.

Island off Capricorn Coast hits the market for less than $500K

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!