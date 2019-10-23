Mid-flight note brings star to tears

Bianca Andrescu received this letter in the middle of her flight.

CANADIAN tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu has revealed an anonymous note handed to her in the middle of a flight has brought her to tears.

Riding a wave of success in a breakthrough 2019 season where she has created history as the first Canadian woman to reach a ranking as high as No. 4 in the world, the 19-year-old was left floored by a heartwarming note that made all her incredible achievements this year finally sink in.

Andreescu famously stunned Serena Williams to win the US Open this year - and the teenage sensation is showing now signs of slowing down.

On her way soon to Shenzhen in China for next week's WTA Tour Finals where she has qualified for the first time, Andreescu took time out to thank all her fans and supporters after being blown away by the sentiment of the anonymous note.

The note came from a father on the flight, who simply thanked Andreescu for showing them that "nothing is impossible".

"Thankyou. I have two young daughters, you have inspired them deeply," the note, written on a napkin, said.

"Neither are tennis players but they both know what you have done. Because of you, they know that nothing is impossible if they want it enough. As a parent, I am so grateful for the positive impact you have made on my kids' life.

Bianca Andreescu was brought to tears.

"Thank you, and may your journey bring you as much joy as you have brought others."

The letter was signed off simply as being from: "A Canadian".

Andreescu posted the note on her Instagram account and said it left her emotional in the middle of her flight.

"The best thing about what I do is this," she posted on her Instagram account.

"Someone on the plane wrote a very nice msg on a napkin and gave it to me. It brought tears to my eyes because sometimes I don't understand the impact that I've made and continue to make in ppl's lives (by) accomplishing what I've accomplished. Or acting how I act. So receiving this makes me feel so fulfilled.

"I've always wanted to do good in this world somehow and have a positive impact on ppl's lives. This isn't where it ends tho, I want to continue to do so in much bigger ways. I'm very grateful to have a platform in which I can achieve that. So thank you to the guy that wrote me this and to everyone who has sent me mail or msg requests. I'm beyond grateful."

The WTA Tour rankings this week saw Andreescu create history as the first Canadian woman to feature in the top four.

Her promotion up the list saw her jump countrywoman and close friend Eugenie Bouchard's No. 5 ranking milestone as the highest-ranked Canadian female player yet.

Bouchard and Andreescu have celebrated each others' successes this year and in August shared a laugh over their light-hearted "booty goals" after a picture of them together at the Canadian Open.