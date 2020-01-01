Michelle Williams ‘pregnant and engaged’

Actress Michelle Williams is reportedly engaged to the Tony Award-winning director of Hamilton - and the two are expecting a child.

Williams, who recently split with musician Phil Elverum, was spotted with director Thomas Kail, 42, in London where she is filming Venom 2, according to People magazine.

A source told the publication that Matilda, Williams' 14-year-old daughter with the late Heath Ledger, set up the two lovebirds and that they eventually decided to marry, reports the New York Post.

Actress Michelle Williams and director Thomas Kail (far left) are engaged and expecting their first child together. Picture: Getty Images

People magazine reported that the couple are getting married and expecting just eight months after the actress separated from Elverum.

The couple were pictured holding hands while walking through London - and there was a diamond ring on her wedding finger.

She was reportedly also seen buying baby clothes from a maternity boutique, reports The Sun.

It's reported that the couple met on the set of the acclaimed series Fosse/Verdon, which Kail directed and produced, but little is known about their relationship.

Williams was previously married to indie musician Elverum - who performs folk music under the moniker Mount Eerie - but the two separated less than a year after secretly exchanging vows.

Before marrying Elverum, Williams was with Oscar winner, Ledger, until his death from an accidental overdose in January 2008.

Michelle Williams had a brief marriage to American musician, Phil Elverum. Picture: Supplied

Michelle Williams has a 14-year-old daughter with the late Heath Ledger. Picture: Karin Catt

She previously opened up about how the Aussie's death left a hole in their now 14-year-old daughter Matilda's life.

She told Vanity Fair: "I never gave up on love. I always say to Matilda, 'Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes.'"

Michelle Williams and Heath Ledger at the Academy Awards in 2007. Picture: Getty Images

She also confirmed she had married Elverum in the same Vanity Fair interview.

The 39-year-old Oscar nominee has always kept her personal life under wraps.

She didn't talk much about her romance with Ledger and it was publicly unknown that Williams was seeing new love Kail.

After Ledger's death, the actress said she hated being in the spotlight.

Michelle Williams met Thomas Kail when he directed her in Fosse/Verdon. The actress won an Emmy for her role as dancer, Gwen Verdon. Picture: AP

- with The Sun