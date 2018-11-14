Menu
Melania ‘snubbed’ Michelle after election

by New York Post
14th Nov 2018 9:37 AM

Former first lady Michelle Obama says she took a page out of Laura Bush's playbook and reached out to Melania Trump to offer advice on the years ahead - and the current first lady ghosted her.

"Has (Melania Trump) reached out?" asked US TV host Robin Roberts during a recent sit-down interview with Michelle Obama.

"No," said Mrs Obama. "No, she hasn't."

 

Melania Trump meets Michelle Obama at the White House, but since then she never called the former first lady for advice or support. Picture: Chuck Kennedy/White House
Melania Trump meets Michelle Obama at the White House, but since then she never called the former first lady for advice or support. Picture: Chuck Kennedy/White House

 

According to the New York Post, Melania Trump's communications director, Stephanie Grisham, confirmed the lack of correspondence in a statement to US news network CNN.

"Mrs Trump is a strong and independent woman who has been navigating her role as First Lady in her own way," the statement said. "When she needs advice on any issue, she seeks it from her professional team within the White House."

 

Michelle Obama, former president Obama, former president Bush and former first lady Laura Bush. Melania Trump has rebuffed Mrs Obama’s gestures of friendship. Picture: AP Photo
Michelle Obama, former president Obama, former president Bush and former first lady Laura Bush. Melania Trump has rebuffed Mrs Obama’s gestures of friendship. Picture: AP Photo

 

Mrs Obama - who was promoting her new memoir, Becoming - said she had gotten the idea to reach out to Mrs Trump from Mrs Bush, who had given her the same offer for help when she became first lady.

"I'm a phone call away," Mrs Obama recalled her saying.

The former first lady has met with Mrs Trump at least once since the election.

"One of the things you learn as a former [first lady], it's, like, I don't judge what a current [first lady] is doing, you know?" Mrs Obama said. "So I'd prefer not to, you know, speak on what she's doing versus what I did because I think every first lady approaches this job differently."

 

This story first appeared in the New York Post and is republished with permission.

