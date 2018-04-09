Menu
Login
Sport

Cyclist dies in Paris-Roubaix tragedy

Cyclists in the Paris-Roubaix
Cyclists in the Paris-Roubaix

Belgian rider Michael Goolaerts has died after suffering heart failure during yesterday's Paris-Roubaix one-day classic, his team announced.

"It is with unimaginable sadness that we have to communicate the passing of our rider and friend Michael Goolaerts," the Veranda's Willems team said in a statement posted on Twitter.

The 23-year-old he died late last night in a hospital in the northern French city of Lille.

"He died of cardiac arrest, all medical assistance was to no avail."

Shortly after the 257km race ended, Paris-Roubaix director Christian Prudhomme

Video from the scene showed Goolaerts being given CPR after crashing during the 257km race. He was airlifted to hospital.

The incident happened at a part of the course known as "Hell of the North".

World champion Peter Sagan won the race.

It was a second prestigious 'Monument' one-day classic success for Sagan, who won the Tour of Flanders in 2016 and has three consecutive world titles.

"I feel amazing, I'm so tired, but I was involved in no crashes, had no flat tyres and I just kept going," said the 28-year-old Slovak, who at one point was caught on camera using an Allen key to make some onboard repairs as he cycled along at more than 40km/h.

"I didn't feel that strong actually, I just felt the others wouldn't work together and that it was the right moment," he said of his break.

"It's very good for my career, when I was younger I dreamed of winning this race."

Topics:  cycling dead michael goolaert paris-roubaix rider

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Avalanche of West Byron submissions hit council.

Avalanche of West Byron submissions hit council.

CONTROVERSIAL West Byron developments unleash a flood of submissions to Byron Council from community.

Ideas and effort needed for old Byron hospital submission

PLANNING: Meeting of stakeholders with NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard at the site of the old Byron Bay Hospital

IDEAS and effort needed to keep old hospital site.

Bluesfest brings the Good Times

Michael Frante in the crowd.

Bluesfest leaves fans ready for the 30th anniversary.

Why is Splendour looking pretty in pink?

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Who runs the world?

Local Partners