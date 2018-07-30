MH370 disappearance ‘deliberate’

THE Malaysian government has closed the book on the MH370 mystery in a new report into the disappearance of the doomed Malaysian Airlines flight.

The 1500 page report by the official safety investigation team is expected to be released this afternoon and reportedly reveals the Malaysian government has not assigned blame to any individual(s).

Dr Kok Soo Chon, investigator in charge of the search, this afternoon told reporters "this is not the final report".

"This report was not prepared by Malaysia alone," he said at a press conference.

"It is the work of eight countries (including Australia)."

He said the search investigators "have finally reached a consensus" about the final moments of MH370.

"We cannot establish if the aircraft was flown by anyone other than the pilot," he said.

"We can also not exclude the possibility that there's unlawful interference by a third party. And based on the military record, there was no evidence of a rapid change in the altitude or speed to indicate that MH370 was deliberately evading radar.

"We can confirm the turn-back was not because of anomalies in the mechanical system," Dr Soo Chon said.

"We have carried out simulator sessions to determine how the aircraft turned back and we can confirm that the turn-back was made, not under autopilot, but was made under manual control."

Dr Cho Soon said investigators "couldn't find any flaws with the aircraft".

"The weight and balance was normal, within limits the fuel carriage was OK … there was nothing wrong with the aircraft t engine health monitor did not register anything, no evidence of unusual engine behaviour," he said.

"There was no airconditioning defects, no pressurisation defects and apparently the autopilot was functioning because the aircraft was flying for 7.5 hours.

"There is no evidence to support the theory that MH370 was taken over by remote control.

This is the final Safety Investigation Report, issued by the Malaysian ICAO Annex 13 Safety Investigation Team for #MH370.@501Awani pic.twitter.com/PjrbLhDgVo — F.A Awani (@FirdausAzil) July 30, 2018

"Hard copies of the long-awaited and unedited report were distributed to families of those on-board the flight earlier today. Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the investigation team also briefed next of kin on the report at the transport ministry.

Those briefed on the contents of the report say investigators "have not assigned blame", Ten News reports.

Sakinab Shah, the sister of the MH370 pilot Zaharie Shah, said the report put to rest the theory that her brother was responsible for the plane's disappearance.

Next of kin looked distraught after receiving the report, many sobbing and saying that the document offered them "no closure", The Guardian reported. Some said that information contained in the report was incorrect. Others reported that while there were no major surprises the report contained more details as to the extent in which Air Traffic Control allegedly "messed up".

Earlier, Mr Loke told reporters that "every word recorded by the investigation team (has been) tabled in this report".

"It (was) tabled fully, without any editing, additions, or redactions," he said.

Grace Nathan, whose mother was on the flight, responded to the release of the report on Facebook. "Just because they call it a final report doesn't mean it's over for the next of kin," she wrote today. "The search must go on. There can be no final report until MH370 is found."