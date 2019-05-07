Menu
Hailey Bieber nailed her Met Gala outfit, wearing a daring design by Alexander Wang. Picture: AP
Celebrity

Hailey’s Met Gala G-string shocker

by Nadia Salemme
7th May 2019 3:45 PM

Hailey Bieber has turned heads at the Met Gala, wearing a millennial pink dress complete with visible G-string.

She flashed her bejewelled underwear in the custom-made Alexander Wang frock on the dusty pink carpet outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

The newlywed - who attended solo without her husband Justin Bieber - was among the VVVIP guests at the Costume Institute's "Camp: Notes on Fashion" benefit, with Vogue describing the event as a "feather and flounce-filled fantasia".

Designer Wang dubbed the intentionally-visible sparkly G-string as a "crystal nameplate thong".

Showing off! Hailey Bieber is pretty in pink. Picture: AP
She wasn’t the only one to flash a pair of knickers on the pink carpet. Lady Gaga did too. Picture: Getty Images
Bieber, 22, posed on the steps of the Met with a black bow in her hair, winged eyeliner and pale pink lips, in the fairy floss-coloured ensemble.

The Met Gala, staged by US Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, was co-chaired by Lady Gaga, along with Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, Harry Styles and Serena Williams, with a theme based on Susan Sontag's 1964 essay titled "Notes on Camp".

"The essence of Camp is its love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration," Sontag stated in the published work.

Bieber wasn't the only one to flash her knickers on the pink carpet. Lady Gaga - who co-chaired the annual benefit - stripped down to her bra and knickers in a four-in-one gown by Brandon Maxwell.

After attending last year's ball with then-rumoured boyfriend Shawn Mendes, Hailey tied the knot with Justin Bieber in June.

"Obviously Hailey and I are friends, and it was just really cool for me to be able to walk with her because she's a vet and it was my first year, so it kind of took the pressure off a little bit," Mendes told People at the time.

"I was thrilled to be able to go with her."

 

Strike a pose! Picture: Getty Images
Alexander Wang, left, was behind the jaw-dropping design. Picture: AFP
