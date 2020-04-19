Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Stay-at-home message might just be getting through

Graham Broadhead
19th Apr 2020 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHILE Byron Bay has been identified as an area of increased risk of community transmission of coronavirus, only one infringement notice was issued for a person breaking the COVID-19 restrictions.

The stay-at-home message, it seems, is getting through this was the only infringement notice issued by police in the region.

On Saturday at about 4.45pm, officers attached to Tweed/Byron Police District spoke to a man at Apex Park, Byron Bay, who was in the company of a group of people.

The 63-year-old was on conditional bail - not to enter Byron Bay - and had also been spoken to by police on three separate occasions in the past 10 days about breaching Ministerial Directions in regards to coronavirus restrictions and subsequently was issued a $1000 infringement notice.

He also was charged with breach of bail.

He was due to appear at Lismore Local Court on Saturday.

byron bay northernrivercoronavirus penalty infringement notice
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New homes in high demand as families change priorities

        premium_icon New homes in high demand as families change priorities

        Lifestyle New homes on the Tweed Coast are in high demand as one local development site almost sells out

        Testing expansion may lead to increased COVID-19 numbers

        premium_icon Testing expansion may lead to increased COVID-19 numbers

        News IT IS now easier than ever to get tested on the Northern Rivers for coronavirus.

        WE ARE PREPARED: Our frontline hospital heroes battle COVID-19

        premium_icon WE ARE PREPARED: Our frontline hospital heroes battle...

        News IT’S been an anxious time for members of the team working to keep us safe and care...

        Food manufacturer stepping up safety during Covid-19

        premium_icon Food manufacturer stepping up safety during Covid-19

        Business “THE first day, I came into the office and it smelled like a hospital had farted in...