News

Mentoring available for Aboriginal musicians

5th May 2017 12:55 PM
COMING SOON: International recognised singer-songwriter Sue Ray.
COMING SOON: International recognised singer-songwriter Sue Ray.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

ABORIGINAL local artists are invited to a free two-day music workshop in Byron Bay with mentors Fred Leone, Sue Ray and Robbie Miller

APRA AMCOS is bringing its Starting Ground workshop back to the area.

Up-and-coming Aboriginal songwriters and musicians are invited to spend two days learning from top artists and industry leaders at this free skills development workshop.

Held at SAE Byron Bay on May 11-12, Starting Ground will cover songwriting, artist management, getting gigs, touring, copyright, marketing and promotion, music production and lots more.

APRA Music Award winner Robbie Miller will lead sessions along with singer songwriter Sue Ray and hip hop artist Fred Leone (aka MC Rival from Impossible Odds). They'll be joined by composer and record producer Yanto Browning, artist manager and publicist Emily Murphy; marketing expert Shane Murphy and APRA AMCOS's Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander National Representative Michael Hutchings.

Established in 2015 with support from the New South Wales Government, the Starting Ground project was created to help Aboriginal musicians build their skills, promote their work, develop career pathways and access mainstream music markets. Workshops have previously been held in Tamworth, Byron Bay, Dubbo and Redfern, and artists mentored include Loren-Jade Ryan, Krista Pav, Athol Munro, Dylan Goolagong and Tom Avery.

Musicians who would like to participate in Starting Ground Byron Bay must contact Michael Hutchings on 02 9935 7874 or via mhutchings@apra.com.au.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  aboriginal apra apra amcos byron bay mentorship music nortehrn rivers entertainment workshops

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Mentoring available for Aboriginal musicians

Mentoring available for Aboriginal musicians

VIA an APRA AMCOS initiative, the gathering will be held next week

Conditions looking good for fishing's weekend warriors

Ballina's offshore fishos did okay before the latest blow, bagging snapper out on the 32-fathom reefs, amberjack and pearlies on the 48s and spotted mackerel down at Riordans. The reefs off Evans Head have also fished well for mackerel, trag and reds, and should continue to do so when the wind backs off.

Calm weather forecast for the next couple of days

Glitta Supernova, our bizarre queen of cabaret

DIFFERENT: Northern Rivers-raised burlesque artist Glitta Supernova will be part of the Guilty Pleasures Festival in Brunwick Heads this weekend.

At the Guilty Pleasures Cabaret and Burlesque Festival this weekend

Five gigs not to miss at Burlesque Festival this weekend

FEATURED: Cruello de Vil (Brendan Hay), the playboy son of renowned villainess Cruella de Vil.

First version of the event kicks off today in Brunwick Heads

Local Partners

Mentoring available for Aboriginal musicians

VIA an APRA AMCOS initiative, the gathering will be held next week

Labor slam state government's opposition of vax law

Massive spike in number of whooping cough cases

Bliss N Eso's new album digs deep to bring a human touch

GETTING UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL: Bliss n Eso's MC Bliss (Jonathan Notley), DJ Izm (Tarik Ejjamai) and MC Eso (Max MacKinnon).

BLISS N Eso is making a return to the road, touring a new album

Shai Shriki comes with Strings Attached

LOCAL: Byron Bay artist Shai Shriki has a new album of World Music.

Local musician has a new album and a love story behind it

Bernard Fanning takes over Double J in May

ON AIR: Byron Shire resident and Australian music icon Bernard Fanning.

Byron's most popular muso is the artist in residence this month

Game of Thrones spin-off shows confirmed

Games of Thrones spin-offs are coming because US broadcaster HBO has signed four writers to explore additional shows for the most popular series in its history.

Mentoring available for Aboriginal musicians

COMING SOON: International recognised singer-songwriter Sue Ray.

Via an APRA AMCOS initiative

Sister adamant Heath Ledger had no demons

Actor Heath Ledger.

Heath Ledger's sister: Demons didn't exist

Miley's gone clean off the weed

Miley Cyrus.

Miley Cyrus reveals she's clean and sober in candid interview

Kendall Jenner’s Vogue cover sparks major backlash

Vogue India

Vogue India’s latest cover girl is a bit off-brand

Josh Hartnett in 2017: What ever happened to the actor?

Josh Hartnett, where have you been hiding?

The real reason Josh Hartnett suddenly disappeared from Hollywood.

Erin’s TV tears: ‘I’m devastated’

“We’re very devastated to be dragged into what is a very sad situation”: Molan.

THE Footy Show’s Erin Molan addressed her week of drama.

Family Home for 90 years - Quarter Acre in Town

12 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 1 Price Guide:...

For the first time offered in 90 years is this 'rare as hen's teeth' original cottage on 1012m block…or a quarter acre in the old measurement. The property has...

Home With Pool In Sunrise

43 Jacaranda Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $869,000 to...

Boasting a sparkling in-ground salt water pool among private and established gardens, this freestanding residence is perfect for peaceful living and...

Central Unit in Byron Bay

14/5-9 Somerset Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 $659,000 to...

This renovated and extremely well positioned unit is walking distance to everything…location, location, location! It is situated at the back of 'Somerset Court'...

Character Cottage - Close To Town

10B Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $985,000 to...

Hidden behind a six foot privacy fence with the front gate opening to the most gorgeous white timber cottage. Across the path through the large, secure yard the...

Charming Home in Peaceful Village

898 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 Auction

Located in the quiet countryside village of Main Arm is this quaint, yet well renovated family home. Situated on a large lovingly tended flood free block, this...

Great Entry Level with Potential Plus

5/14 Sunrise Boulevarde, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Auction Price...

Located in popular Sunrise Beach is this potential packed townhouse perfect for those wanting to enter the Byron Bay property market. A recent renovation by the...

Quiet cul-de-sac In town

28 Oakland Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 2 $980,000 to...

Character filled, architect designed home set in a beautiful location. A very quiet cul-de-sac situated within a 10 minute walk to Tallow Beach and comfortable...

DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

House 6 5 7 Contact Agent

An incredibly secluded and serene resort awaits. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate privacy within...

Bask &amp; Stow

59 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 5 4 Please Contact...

First National are excited to present to the market Bask & Stow… a luxe guesthouse featuring a collection of individually styled guest suites with reference to...

Elevated Site - Adjacent To Beach and Walk To Town

2 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Auction Pending

Set on 1063m2 this very elevated, north facing site is prime for renovation, new home or development . Situated just a few minutes walk to Tallow Beach and the...

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

Affordable rentals out of reach for North Coast residents

Rental affordability hits new crisis levels

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!