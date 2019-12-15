Mental health services get a big boost

FUNDING BOOST: From left Social Futures' Teri Connor and Russell Workman with Byron Bay Lighthouse Run director Lisa Parkes. PHOTO: Jackie Munro

IT IS the annual event which combines fun and fitness, while also raising money for very good causes.

Now the Byron Bay Lighthouse Run director Lisa Parkes has announced the event will now partner with Social Futures’ Headspace Lismore.

While handing over a cheque for $10,000 from the 2019 event, Ms Parkes announced the annual event will continue to raise funds for Headspace Lismore for the next five years.

“We selected Headspace Lismore because mental health is a very prevalent issue right now,” she said.

“It’s an issue close to my heart, because mental health has been something that has affected me on a personal level for the past couple of years.”

Social Futures’s senior manager of families and health Russell Workman said he was “extremely pleased” to receive the $10,000 donation.

“It’s really awesome that a community event, especially one which is based around fitness,” he said.

“Fitness is a really important part of maintaining mental health.”

Mr Workman said the money will be used for programs for young people, and said the organisation was “deeply appreciative” of everyone who had donated.

“The benefit of this will be felt by young people for years to come, especially with a five year partnership,” he said.

Headspace Lismore is one of two Headspace centres run by Social Futures.

Since opening at the beginning of 2014 Headspace Lismore has supported more than 5000 young people across a range of free and confidential services including mental health support, physical health support, drug and alcohol counselling, family therapy and art therapy.