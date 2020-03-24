Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Buttery's headquarters near Bangalow.
The Buttery's headquarters near Bangalow.
News

Mental health clinic continues to provide support

Aisling Brennan
24th Mar 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ANYONE seeking mental health and substance-use treatment at The Buttery will continue to have access to its programs, as the nation grapples with coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Buttery confirmed staff are continuing to deliver its programs with due regard to the care needs of clients, their safety and the safety of staff.

The Buttery conducts a range of residential and community-based treatment programs across the Northern Rivers and Mid-North Coast, providing treatment for adults and young people with mental health, substance-use and gambling issues.

Where possible, community-based clients will be able to access treatment and support via phone, Skype or video conferencing.

The Buttery CEO, Leone Crayden, said the health of clients currently in residential programs is being safeguarded by appropriate isolation measures.

“We are mindful that many of our vulnerable clients who have substance-use, gambling or mental health issues are dealing with increased anxiety due to the pandemic,” Ms Crayden said.

“We are fully committed to assisting them, while being aware of the need to safeguard their health and the health of staff.

“We are doing our utmost to prevent the spread of the virus and following all government health recommendations.

“We trust that our many supporters in the community and our NSW Health and Commonwealth Government funding partners will continue supporting the work of The Buttery which is more vital for people at this time than ever.”

In 2019, more than 2400 clients took part in a Buttery program, coming from a wide area from Tweed Heads to Port Macquarie and west to Kyogle and the Dorrigo Plateau.

For more details, visit www.buttery.org.au.

coronavirius covid 19 mental health and wellbeing northern rivers mental health the buttery drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Latest stories on coronavirus from the Northern Rivers

        Latest stories on coronavirus from the Northern Rivers

        News WITH so much information being published every hour about coronavirus, it can be hard to find the information you need to know, so we compiled a list of stories with...

        'Never been shut in 16 years': Heartbreak for businesses

        premium_icon 'Never been shut in 16 years': Heartbreak for businesses

        News Pubs, restaurants, cafes forced to close, lay off workers

        TWO NEW CASES: Seven coronavirus patients in Northern NSW

        premium_icon TWO NEW CASES: Seven coronavirus patients in Northern NSW

        News IN THE Northern NSW Local Health District there are now seven confirmed cases.