Men on the run after armed baby formula theft

Two men are on the run after a brazen daylight armed robbery of baby formula in Eastwood yesterday.

Police say the men - one in his 40s and one in his 20s - entered a Woolworths just before 3pm yesterday with black backpacks.

Both of the men walked straight to the baby formula aisle, where the older man placed five tins into his bag and left the store.

Police say these two men can help with their investigation. Picture: NSW Police

A 37-year-old Woolworths employee stopped the man and searched his bag, and confiscated two tins when a struggle ensued.

The older man pulled out a 20cm serrated edge knife and threatened the employee, and managed to escape with his companion carrying three tins.

The two tins left behind have been seized for forensic testing.

Both of the men were last seen in Eastwood train station.

The employee was "shaken but uninjured" according to police.

The employee was unharmed in the struggle. Picture: NSW Police

Detective Inspector Matt Nicholls said it was unclear if the "brazen" attack was connected to the Chinese baby formula syndicate.

"It is a very serious, serious matter … to produce a knife and take it to that level is very alarming," Detective Inspector Nicholls said.

"We are aware that in the community there is a strong demand for baby formula … but to produce a knife to effect an escape is taking it to the next level," he said.

"To threaten the safety of a community member simply going about his job is unacceptable and will not be accepted by the NSW Police."

Baby formula is an in-demand item at most supermarkets.

Police are appealing for community assistance to find two men they believe can assist them in their investigation.

The older man is described by police as being Middle Eastern or Mediterranean appearance, with short black hair, a slim build and wearing a grey jumper and blue jeans.

The younger man is also believed to be Middle Eastern or Mediterranean, with a slim build and wearing dark shirt and track pants and a black bucket hat.

