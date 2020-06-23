Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Keilor Views Primary School is closed after a student tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google Maps
Keilor Views Primary School is closed after a student tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google Maps
News

Melbourne schools closed over virus cases

by Phoebe Loomes
23rd Jun 2020 9:54 AM

Two separate primary schools in Melbourne have closed after students tested positive for coronavirus.

The students from Keilor Views Primary in the north west and Brunswick East Primary School in the inner city both tested positive for COVID-19. Both schools will be closed for three days and deep cleaning will take place before they reopen at the end of the week.

Both of the schools are located in local councils that have been designated coronavirus hot spots, Moreland and Brimbank.

Investigations are now underway to determine whether students and staff connected to the cases will be required to self-isolate.

"Further investigations will be undertaken by DHHS (Department of Health and Human Services), the school and DET (Department of Education and Training) to identify whether any staff or students are required to self-isolate," the Education Department said in a statement to the ABC.

coronaviruspromo
Keilor Views Primary School is closed after a student tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google Maps
Keilor Views Primary School is closed after a student tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google Maps

Health Minister Greg Hunt said this morning on ABC Breakfast certain areas could face localised lockdowns if the number of coronavirus cases don't come down by July 19.

Those areas include Brimbank, Cardinia, Casey, Darebin, Hume and Moreland.

Originally published as Melbourne schools closed over virus cases

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 health schools victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $25 million West Byron proposal subject to court appeal

        premium_icon $25 million West Byron proposal subject to court appeal

        News THE issues will be fleshed out at a mostly-confidential conference between the council and the developer.

        Underground water key to quenching region’s thirst

        premium_icon Underground water key to quenching region’s thirst

        News LOCATIONS across the Northern Rivers have been identified by Rous County...

        No you can’t drive after two schooners, one wine, two vodkas

        premium_icon No you can’t drive after two schooners, one wine, two vodkas

        News A MAN told police he had been drinking for eight hours before getting behind the...

        Man flown to hospital after being hit by vehicle on highway

        premium_icon Man flown to hospital after being hit by vehicle on highway

        News WESTPAC rescue helicopter flew the person to the Gold Coast.