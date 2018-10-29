Menu
Sam Benis was preparing to fly to Canada on Saturday.
Crime

Party brawl: 'There was blood everywhere'

29th Oct 2018 8:27 AM

A PLUMBER preparing to move from Melbourne to Canada on Saturday morning was stabbed at his own farewell party.

Sam Benis, 25, suffered stab wounds to his stomach and head after a night out celebrating his would-be adventure with friends in Kilmore, 60 kilometres north of Melbourne.

Witnesses said a fight broke out in the garage of a home at Pauline Way about 3am and escalated when one man went inside and armed himself with a knife.

 

Sam Benis was stabbed at his farewell on Friday night. Picture: 9 News
"It's pretty crazy," Corey Tate told 9 News. "I don't know how it can escalate like that. I think they just had an argument and then started physically fighting … there was blood everywhere."

Mr Benis was flown to the Alfred Hospital where he underwent surgery and is recovering.

Pictures from the scene show items of clothing, including a jumper and shoes, covered in blood.

Detectives are investigating and police have not yet laid any charges.

brawl crime editors picks farewell party melbourne stabbing

