Driver’s crazy excuse for speeding

The woman was caught driving 57km/h over the speed limit. Picture: Moreland Police Service Area

Melbourne police officers were faced with an unusual situation after pulling over a speeding driver for allegedly going 57km/h over the speed limit.

Officers clocked the female driver of a Jeep Cherokee allegedly travelling at 137km/h in a 80km/h zone on Sydney Rd in Campbellfield on Monday afternoon.

The 38-year-old woman seemed to have no idea why she was pulled over, insisting to the officers she was only going 75km/h.

A closer look at the car revealed a very strange detail about the vehicle.

"Okay this is a first for us. Car checked at 137 on Sydney Road in 80 zone. Driver swore she was doing 75," the Moreland Police wrote on their Facebook page.

"A closer inspection of the car shows the driver had changed the car settings from metric to imperial."

The woman claimed her husband must have changed the speedometer from metric to imperial without her knowledge.

But her claim that she thought she was only going 75km/h - really 75 miles per hour - was proved false when officers converted her recorded speed of 137km/h to miles and found she was actually going 85 miles per hour.

She had her car impounded and is expected to be charged. Picture: Moreland Police Service Area

"Either way it was incredibly fast and dangerous," the post read.

The car was impounded and the driver was charged $896.10 for towing costs.

She is also expected to be charged with speed-related offences.

Social media users weren't convinced by the woman's excuse either, pointing out driving at 137km/h feels a lot different to 80km/h.

"Because doing 137km/hr feels no different than 80? Yeah good try lady," one person wrote.

"If you can't tell your speeding by flying past almost every other car then you shouldn't have a licence," another said.

One added: "At least it's an original excuse. I bet the cop has never heard that one before."