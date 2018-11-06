Menu
The Aiden O'Brien-trained horse The Cliffsofmoher is seen during trackwork at Werribee Racecourse. (AAP Image/Julian Smith)
News

Tragedy in Melbourne Cup death

by Jai Bednall
6th Nov 2018 3:18 PM | Updated: 3:59 PM

UPDATES: THE horse that exited midway through the Melbourne Cup - the Aidan O'Brien-trained The Cliffsofmoher - has been euthanased.

Channel 7 confirmed a tweet from racing.com editor-in-chief Shane Anderson which revealed the five-year-old suffered a fractured shoulder early in the race and "could not be saved".

A tarp was erected on the Flemington track as vets worked on The Cliffsofmoher. Picture Jase Kemp/Twitter.Source:Twitter
EARLIER: FEARS are growing for the future of The Cliffsofmoher after the Aidan O'Brien-trained galloper was forced to exit midway through the Melbourne Cup.

Described as a "tragedy" by veteran Seven commentator Bruce McAvaney, the UK raider pulled up lame as the field passed the finishing post for the first time.

It came after he was spotted looking very agitated moments before the start.

"Cliffsofmoher, he's melting like an ice-cream at the moment," Seven commentator Richard Freedman said. "He's really sweating up badly."

It tarnished a thrilling win by Cross Counter, who saluted ahead of Marmelo and A Prince Of Arran.

