Melbourne Cup fashion advice from the woman with 500 hats

HATTER: Kerry Cameron in amongst her sea of hats at Kerry's Girlie Accessory Hire. Contributed

BYRON Bay local Kerry Cameron loves hats and has a collection of more than 500.

She has even turned her passion into a small business, sharing her hats with people across the Northern Rivers.

When people walk into Kerry's Girlie Accessory Hire hat and accessory display room for the first time the look on their faces is pure gold - their eyes widen and the jaw drop every single time - it's like walking into a lolly shop - and it is certainly as colourful as a lolly shop.

Her collection has over 500 items including hats, dresses, bags, shoes, brooches and lots more to cater to almost any special occasion.

"The spring racing carnival is our busiest period but I hire for weddings, formals and any occasion when people want to look a million dollars without spending a fortune,” Kerry said.

The days of splashing out big for a special hat or accessory to match a special outfit, that is worn once and then forgotten at the back of the wardrobe, can be forgotten thanks to Kerry.

Kerry's stunning collection include many sought after items that are often winners in fashion in the field event.

"My hats have taken home trophies for the ladies that have hired them at many of the racing meets along the coast,” she said.

When it comes to favourites, Kerry has a hard time choosing.

"I love them all - and I started Girlie Accessory Hire because I couldn't stand the thought of these items only being loved once when they can be worn again and again and again,” she said.

Spring racing period is a busy time for Kerry with a number of open days scheduled for people to drop in to find the perfect hat for their outfit. Some people have the outfit and want to find a hat - others will choose the the hat first and then design an outfit around it, Cameron said.

Call 0423523076

Go to: https://m.facebook.com/GirlieAccessoryHire/