Melanoma Institute fundraiser at Byron golf club

17th Feb 2017 2:58 PM
ON THE RUN: Melanoma Institute Australia community co-ordinator Jay Allen.
ON THE RUN: Melanoma Institute Australia community co-ordinator Jay Allen.

A FORMER truck driver, who has battled melanoma and won, is taking on his biggest challenge yet in a bid to save others from the deadly disease.

Melanoma Institute Australia community co-ordinator Jay Allen will embark on The Longest Melanoma March from Brisbane to Sydney from March 5 until April 2.

He will be the special guest at a fundraising dinner at 6.30pm on Wednesday, March 8 at Byron Bay Golf Club.

With up to three co-walkers by his side at any one time, he will walk 1200 kilometres in 29 days, raising awareness and much-needed funds for melanoma research.

"This will undoubtedly push me to the limits physically, but every step I take will be in memory of those who have died from melanoma and those who are currently fighting this disease,” Jay said. "We've had a great response from people signing up to walk with me on short sections of the trek, and together we will raise vital funds for a clinical trial for advanced melanoma patients.”

To help Jay reach his $250,000 target, go to https://thelongestmelanoma march.gofundraise.com.au/.

Cost of the fundraising dinner is $60 per head. Call Byron Bay Golf Club to book on 66856470.

Byron Shire News

Topics:  brisbane to sydney byron bay golf club jay allen melanoma institute australia

