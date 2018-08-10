Menu
Login
Viktor and Amalija Knavs after becoming US citizens in New York. Picture: AP
Viktor and Amalija Knavs after becoming US citizens in New York. Picture: AP
Politics

Melania’s parents become US citizens

by Staff writers
10th Aug 2018 4:48 AM

FIRST lady Melania Trump's parents have become US citizens today through a process that her husband has vowed to end.

Viktor Knavs, 73, and his wife Amalija, 71, took the citizenship oath in a private ceremony in Manhattan, the New York Daily News reports.

Viktor, left, and Amalija Knavs listen as their lawyer Michael Wildes makes a statement in New York. Picture: AP
Viktor, left, and Amalija Knavs listen as their lawyer Michael Wildes makes a statement in New York. Picture: AP

The couple is originally from Slovenia.

"They have travelled a wonderful journey like many have, like millions have," said lawyer Michael Wildes. "We just thank everyone for their attention to this very important dialogue on immigration. This is an example of it going right."

It is believed that Melania Trump, who is a US citizen, has sponsored her parents for permanent residency.

Mr Trump has pledged to end "chain migration" saying his plan would "focus on the immediate family by limiting sponsorships to spouses and minor children."

"This vital reform is necessary, not just for our economy, but for our security, and our future," he said.

Mr Trump said during his State of the Union address "under the current broken system, a single immigrant can bring in virtually unlimited number of distant relatives."

Related Items

immigration melania trump us citizens viktor and amalija knavs

Top Stories

    Byron Shire builders win big

    Byron Shire builders win big

    News BYRON projects figured large in the recent Master Builders Association building awards.

    Going above and beyond for Vets Without Borders

    Going above and beyond for Vets Without Borders

    News Local vet volunteers in India

    Helping celebrate chopper rescue day

    Helping celebrate chopper rescue day

    News Thank the Westpac Rescue helicopter

    Steve Irwin sails in friendly seas

    Steve Irwin sails in friendly seas

    News SEA Shepard's Steve Irwin calls in.

    Local Partners