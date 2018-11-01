Mel B’s costume takes bitter swipe at Posh

The message in Mel B’s costume is understated and subtle. Picture: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

JUDGING by Mel B's choice of Halloween costume it looks like there is no love lost between her and Victoria Beckham.

Ahead of an expected Spice Girls reunion announcement next week, Scary Spice took to the red carpet at Heidi Klum's annual Halloween party and all but confirmed Posh would not be joining the group.

Dressed as her former bandmate and wearing a Posh mask, Mel B wielded a plastic axe which was emblazoned with the words: "No I am not going on tour."

The Spice Girls have teased news of a reunion tour for the past 12 months

Mel B was accompanied by her boyfriend Gary Madatyan who was dressed as David Beckham and held up an axe with a message which read: "Please please please do it for the Spice fans."

The Spice Girls, who last performed together at the 2012 London Olympics, have teased plans of a reunion tour for the last 12 months but have so far left fans in agony by not making an announcement.

The delay is rumoured to be due to Posh, who multiple media reports suggest is reluctant to leave her family and fashion label to go on tour for months on end.

Trying to send a message? Picture: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Mel B’s boyfriend Gary Madatyan was dressed as David Beckham. Picture: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Mel B's choice of costume comes after it was revealed she will be appearing on UK talk show The Jonathan Ross Show next week alongside Emma Bunton, Geri Horner and Mel C - but not Victoria.

A leaked press release teasing a big reveal on the November 10 episode whipped fans into a frenzy, with many on Twitter speculating (and crossing their fingers) that it is a tour announcement.

The Spice Girls last reunited for a world tour in 2007-8 that sadly saw its Australian dates cancelled.