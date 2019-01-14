Meghan’s muscle joins exodus

Meghan Markle's female bodyguard has quit after less than a year, it has been revealed.

The police officer, who has never been named for security reasons, was pictured leaping into action when Meghan abruptly left a market in Fiji during the royal tour of Australia and the Pacific last October.

The Duchess of Sussex had arrived at the market in Suva for a royal engagement, but left prematurely due to an alleged security scare.

The female police officer is the third close aide to leave Meghan's employment in a little over two months, The Sun reported.

It comes just weeks before Meghan and Prince Harry are due to move into Frogmore Cottage in the grounds of Windsor Castle ahead of the birth of their first child.

The bodyguard, who is thought to hold the rank of inspector, had replaced Sgt Bill Renshaw, Harry's long-standing head of security, who retired after more than 30 years in the force.

But she has now quit after being in the job for only about six months, according to The Sunday Times.

Meghan Markle was whiskeed away from the market during the couple’s royal tour of Australia and Fiji.

A Scotland Yard source told The Sunday Times: "Unlike someone who has grown up in the Royal Family and has been used to close protection from an early age, having it can be quite constraining.

"Even though she was a famous actress, she could still do what she wanted in the way of getting around freely.

"But in her current role she can't go anywhere without her protection team and that's a massive constraining force on an individual like her."

The Duchess of Sussex, at the Smart Works career centre last week, has lost three aides in two months.

The couple's Australian private secretary Samantha Cohen was the first to jump ship when she announced she was going in November.

Cohen had spent 17 years working for the royal family and was previously the Queen's assistant private secretary and Press spokesperson.

She went to work for Meghan on a temporary basis before her wedding.

In December, Meghan's personal assistant Melissa Touabti also announced she was quitting after just six months.

This story first appeared in The Sun and is reproduced here with permission.