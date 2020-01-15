Meghan’s dad to testify against her

Thomas Markle (right), 75, has given lawyers previous unseen text messages sent in the lead up to Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry (left). Picture: ITV

MEGHAN Markle's dad could give evidence against his own daughter in a bombshell legal case, it has emerged.

Thomas Markle is prepared to take the stand against the Duchess of Sussex as a key witness for the defence in a court case she has brought against a newspaper, according to the Daily Mail.

Mr Markle, 75, has given lawyers previously unseen text messages sent in the build-up to Meghan's wedding, according to a report published in The Sun.

Documents filed at London's High Court outlined the extent of her fall out with her dad - and claimed she was behind a smear campaign against him.

The documents have been filed by the Mail On Sunday as it fights a legal action bought by Meghan.

They say intimate details of her broken relationship with her father - revealed in a US magazine by five "friends" - could only have come from her.

They also accuse Meghan of scheming to use friends to pressure UK journalists into dropping stories about her.

She is suing the newspaper for damages after it published a leaked letter she wrote to Thomas three months after her May 2018 wedding.

Meghan claims it was misuse of her private information and breach of copyright.

SHATTERED RELATIONSHIP

She could be forced to hand over private text messages, emails and phone records as part of the legal disclosure process. And she is likely to be called as a witness if the case is not settled out of court.

The five-page handwritten letter was posted to Thomas by the Duchess of Sussex's Los Angeles-based business manager.

The court documents say that after Mr Markle messaged his daughter saying he couldn't come to her wedding because he had been rushed to hospital for emergency heart surgery and told not to fly on health grounds, he received a text that appeared to be from Prince Harry.

The message accused him of causing hurt to his daughter and did not ask about his health, leaving him "deeply hurt".

In return, Mr Markle wrote: "I've done nothing to hurt you Meghan or anyone else … I'm sorry my heart attack is … any inconvenience for you."

Meghan was seen last night for the first time since the "Megxit" crisis exploded - leaving her Canadian hideaway in a seaplane.

The Duchess, 38, had been lying low at an £11 million ($A20.7 million) retreat on Vancouver Island while Prince Harry thrashed out their royal breakaway deal in Britain.