Meghan’s dad delivers ‘stunning’ warning

Meghan Markle's estranged father Thomas has delivered an ominous warning to his daughter via the media, saying she could face a "stunning" legal battle that would be embarrassing for all sides.

The Duchess of Sussex's father, 75, told The Sun "I'll see Meghan in court" as he prepares to be a witness in a case over a personal letter his daughter wrote him sharing her heartbreak over their rift.

On Monday, he also told Good Morning Britain Harry and Meghan had disgraced the royal family with their decision to step down.

"What they have decided to do is to me embarrassing," he said. "I think when they got married they married into royalty and they knew what they were getting themselves into.

"That's been Harry's life, Meghan has had a similar kind of life. I think they've hurt the Queen. I think they've hurt the royals - and it just doesn't work to be going to another country and serving England. It's never going to work."

"I'm a little embarrassed for them and feeling really sorry for the Queen," he said.

"This decision to make a break from the royals is very confusing, I don't think anyone understands or can figure out how this happened or why it happened - it makes no sense," Markle said.

‘I don’t think that she is being bullied in any way or any shape because of racism.’



Thomas Markle says the negative coverage of his daughter Meghan is not racism. pic.twitter.com/AFEV10J8zf — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 27, 2020

‘I think they’ve hurt the queen. I think they’ve hurt the royals - and it just doesn’t work to be going to another country and serving England. It's never going to work.’



Thomas Markle says he’s ‘embarrassed’ by his daughter Meghan and Prince Harry’s behaviour. pic.twitter.com/uomjH6Ls0K — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 27, 2020

He also told Piers Morgan he didn't buy claims his daughter had been a victim of racism and said his current strategy is to try and reach them via the media and then wait 30 days for a response.

"I've spoken and sent letters to Doria [Meghan's mother] to get to Meghan - and that hasn't happened as well. So no, I'm at their mercy," he said.

"I really miss my daughter," Markle said, claiming she had "ghosted him". "I love my daughter and I certainty would love my grandson and I'd love Harry if I met him, I'm sure."

Thomas Markle recently appeared in a paid interview for Channel 5, ‘My Story. Thomas Markle’ in which he similarly slammed his daughter. Picture: Channel 5.

It comes after Meghan's dad revealed intimate family snap of his daughter in a recent documentary for Channel Five.

Speaking toThe Sun, he warned the Duchess of Sussex is in for a bruising battle if she presses ahead with plans to sue a UK newspaper.

He said: "When me and Meghan end up in a courtroom together, it will be quite stunning for everybody."

He also vowed that "everything will come out" should he face Meghan in court.

And he blasted: "It will be emotional. I don't know how we will both accept it.

"It would be the worst place to have to meet her and Harry - but it might come down to that because I will certainly testify against the things that have been said about me. The lies."

Meghan Markle as a baby with her estranged father Thomas Markle. Picture: Meghan Markle/Instagram

Thomas has agreed to be a witness for the Mail on Sunday's owners, who his daughter, 38, is suing for publishing a personal letter she sent him in August 2018.

It sets up the prospect of a "trial of the century" with the Markles spilling family secrets at London's High Court - much to the dread of the royals.

In his first newspaper interview since Megxit, Thomas branded their decision to quit royal life the "dumbest thing".

He called Harry "whipped" and claimed "Meghan has turned into his mother".

Thomas said of the court case: "I don't like doing this to her. But I also don't like what she has been doing to me.

"Everything has to come out when you go to court. That means all her phone records, as well as mine. And I don't think she wants that to happen."

Ex-Hollywood lighting director Thomas has not spoken to her since they fell out before the May 2018 royal wedding.

He has yet to meet son-in-law Harry or grandson Archie.

Thomas Markle is yet to meet his grandson Archie. Picture: Sussex Royal

Thomas originally kept silent about Meghan's five-page note posted to his home in Rosarito, Mexico.

Six months later its existence was revealed in US magazine People, in an article allegedly quoting anonymous friends of Meghan.

Thomas felt the nameless friends, who he claims were authorised to speak by the Duchess, attacked him and misrepresented the letter, prompting him to take it to The Mail on Sunday.

In the letter, Meghan chastised Thomas for ignoring calls and said he'd "broken her heart into a million pieces".

He said: "I went to the paper because I wanted to defend myself for what was being said by those five people. I'm tired of being lied about and not being defended.

"I think Meghan had a huge role in it. Now it is my obligation to turn up and give evidence.

"I put the newspaper in this position by offering up a portion of that letter, which led to them being sued.

"This is my fault so I have to stand up for myself. It is a responsibility thing. Maybe it's because I was a Boy Scout."

Thomas Markle wishes to defend the newspaper, after offering them an excerpt of a letter sent to him by his daughter. Picture: Splash News/Media Mode

Thomas hinted he didn't think Meghan would want the full letter read out in court. He added: "The letter certainly wasn't what it was described as in the People.

"I can't say what else is in it. The only thing I can say is there are people who say she was reaching out to me and saying she loved me.

"Well the word 'love' is not there at all, in relation to me."

He claims the case might even be bigger than President Trump's ongoing impeachment trial.

But he warned a court fight might expose Meghan to greater scrutiny. He added: "There are people who gave her bad advice and I'm sure that will be on her phone somewhere."

Meghan claims publication breached her privacy and copyright. The newspaper has filed its defence at the High Court, with a trial possible this year.

Harry and Meghan’s trial against The Mail on Sunday may take place this year. Picture: AP Photo.

'THEY'RE HYPOCRITES'

Despite intending to testify, dad-of-three Thomas is clearly torn between his responsibility and the daughter he still loves.

Referring to the prospect of seeing Meghan in court, he said: "It would definitely be a two-Valium day for me.

"My nerves would be going, my stress levels would be very high and my blood pressure up.

"If I saw her, I would say: 'I'm sorry, I wish we could have sat down and worked this out'.

"I don't like the idea of sides, of being in a battle with my daughter. I don't like not being able to talk to her.

"But in a way I would be thrilled to meet her, wherever she shows up. Although that (a court) is not the ideal place. I love my daughter. I think I have made that clear to everybody."

While shocked by Megxit, he called on them to drop the "Sussex Royal" name and branded the couple hypocrites - since fell out with him for staging paparazzi pictures and giving interviews.

Thomas raged: "They are cashing in on the Sussex name.

"That is exactly what they told me I shouldn't be doing. They've gone commercial. They should be just called Harry and Meghan now.

"Leaving the Royal Family is the dumbest thing they could have done. I don't think they thought this out. It's almost an abdication.

"Now they've moved to Canada where there is more Press and less protection. I don't know what she will do now, maybe more voiceovers?

"Meghan is the most famous woman in the world. But fame is fleeting. If she does a movie, everyone will see it and want to say something about it.

"I don't think she will run for US President. I know she took political science but I don't think she's interested in it.

"I feel sorry for the Queen. She has served the country all her life and Meghan and Harry, after a few months, say: 'We are getting out of here'."

Thomas sensationally called Harry a “wimping boy” following his emotional speech earlier this month. Picture: AP Photo.

CLAIMS HARRY IS 'WHIPPED'

Thomas also slammed Harry's Sentebale charity speech, in which he said the decision to step away was "not one I made lightly".

Thomas added: "He spoke like he had to do it to save his marriage and son but he came off like a wimping boy.

"In some ways, Meghan has turned into his mother. And he's protecting his mother and child at the same time."

Thomas, also dad to Thomas Jnr, 53, and Samantha, 55, has claimed it was Harry who raged at him when he was in hospital recovering from a heart attack before the royal wedding.

Thomas joked they should have a High Noon showdown, saying: "I'd be happy to duel with Harry anytime. One round in the chamber. Cocked. Ten steps, turn and fire. That'd settle the score.

He then joked that he and Harry should have a “showdown”. Picture: Getty Images.

"The way he's been acting, I think he'd crouch on the ground before he gets to ten steps. He's a candy-arse. He's whipped."

Thomas describes the last two years of his life as "hell". But he maintains that he has a right to speak out about his daughter.

He said: "It hurts we couldn't find a way to make up. All I want to do is tell the truth."

This article originally appeared in The Sun and was reproduced with permission